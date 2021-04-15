New Hyde Park Alternative Funds Appoints Marc Lorin as Chief Investment Officer

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hyde Park Alternative Funds, LLC ("New Hyde Park") today announced the appointment of Marc Lorin as Chief Investment Officer. New Hyde Park is the sponsor of the Galaxy Plus and Galaxy Plus Hedge managed account platforms, and Galaxy Plus DMA, a dedicated managed account offering for institutional investors. In the newly created position, Mr. Lorin brings over 30 years of experience in alternative investments and the financial services industry to New Hyde Park's suite of managed account solutions.

Mr. Lorin has a wealth of experience ranging from investment management and structuring, to institutional sales focusing on managed futures and global macro hedge fund strategies. Previously, he was Director of Strategic Relationships at Coquest Advisors, and prior to that, President and Co-CIO of Liquid Strategies where he co-managed the Fort Rock Managed Futures Fund. Before joining Fort Rock, Mr. Lorin was the Acting Head of the Americas Alternative Investment Solutions team at Newedge USA, a division of Société Générale.

"Marc has been intimately familiar with our platforms and offerings since day one, having been an investor and a service provider partner," commented David Young, President of New Hyde Park. "In addition to the deep relationships with fund managers that he brings to Galaxy, Marc also brings a strong track record of delivering assets in the managed futures space. With demand for fund distribution channels and access to alternatives at an all-time high, there's no one more qualified to liaise with the increasing number of managers and investors on our platform. We are thrilled to have Marc join our team."

Working with fund managers to get their strategies listed on custodian platforms and engage with RIAs, Galaxy has added nearly a dozen new funds over the last six months. There are over 30 different alternative investment vehicles on the Galaxy platforms, including managed futures, commodities, hedge funds, foreign equities and derivatives contracts.

"The Galaxy platforms address and provide a solution to the broader macro issues for both investors and managers in alternative assets of all sizes," commented Mr. Lorin. "I've been fortunate to experience the value the platforms deliver first-hand and am excited to bring a product to fund managers that lets them focus on what they do best – research & trading – while the platform runs their middle and back-office operations. To institutional investors, Galaxy Plus offers the transparency, liquidity, customization and prudent leverage they are seeking. I am also looking forward to working with these investors to satisfy their investment needs in alternative strategies."

About New Hyde Park Alternative Funds, LLC

New Hyde Park Alternatives is the sponsor of the Galaxy Plus and Galaxy Plus Hedge managed account platforms, providing fund managers and investors an institutional level managed account experience in alternative assets. New Hyde Park also offers a white-labeled dedicated managed account solution for institutional asset managers. For more information on Galaxy Plus, please visit www.galaxyplus.io.

This communication is solely for informational and discussion purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell interests in any financial instrument or any product. Any offer for any investment product will be made solely by a confidential offering memorandum. 3325-NHPAF-04132021

SOURCE New Hyde Park Alternative Funds, LLC