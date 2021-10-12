New hymn released for Veterans Day

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Army-focused hymn has been released for free nonprofit use in time for upcoming Veterans Day observances: "Ever Faithful to the Call," composed by Tom Lough. Veterans Day ceremonies and services for veterans typically feature songs from other military branches, but this free hymn honors the soldiers of the Army.

"I have longed for a Veterans Day hymn about our soldiers for many years," said Lough, 79, an Army veteran and church music composer living in Round Rock, Texas, "because there was nothing for them. Now, through the new hymn, ʻEver Faithful to the Call,' an overdue musical recognition for the Army soldiers can be included for this coming Veterans Day."

Free sheet music for the easy-to-sing hymn can be downloaded at www.everfaithfultothecall.com , along with a license for nonprofit use. Program planners and church music leaders are invited to download this free hymn for the Army soldiers and include it in their Veterans Day events and worship services.

For inspiration in developing the hymn honoring Army soldiers, Lough turned to chaplains, veterans, family members, and church music professionals for their ideas and reflections. He also connected the hymn to the Army core values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.

Could it become the Army Hymn? "ʻEver Faithful to the Call' is like no other Army-related song," Lough said, "so who knows what can happen?"

