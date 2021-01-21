New Hyster Reach Truck Built to do More with Less

GREENVILLE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster Company announces a new lift truck designed to answer the call for high-density, high-throughput warehouse environments. Available in 3,000- to 4,500-pound load capacities and single or double reach capabilities, the Hyster® N30-45ZR/ZDR narrow aisle reach truck delivers reduced energy consumption and faster cycle times to help warehouses move large inventories efficiently.

"Warehouse operations are constantly pushed to do more than they thought humanly possible," says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. "The new Hyster reach truck is the solution they need to keep up with growing order volumes while protecting profits."

Faster cycle times – Industry leading lift and lower speeds enable the Hyster reach truck to move an extra pallet per hour compared to leading competitors according to a field study – increasing productivity by as much as 7% per truck, per shift.



– Industry leading lift and lower speeds enable the Hyster reach truck to move an extra pallet per hour compared to leading competitors according to a field study – increasing productivity by as much as 7% per truck, per shift. Greater energy efficiency – The same study revealed the Hyster reach truck uses up to 20% less energy over the same duty cycle compared to competitive offerings, reducing energy costs and charging frequency for more time moving product and less time idle at the charging station.



– The same study revealed the Hyster reach truck uses up to 20% less energy over the same duty cycle compared to competitive offerings, reducing energy costs and charging frequency for more time moving product and less time idle at the charging station. Simple, cost-effective service – Reduced scheduled maintenance compared to leading competitors can save up to $2,500 per truck per year, based on expected technician labor rates. No tools are required to access traction and hydraulic motors, and mast wear plugs enable adjustment without shims, gauges or disassembly, for faster maintenance and adjustment when service is necessary.

A deep lineup of industry exclusive features helps operators fight fatigue and work efficiently all shift long. Hyster® Intelligent Ride is a suspended floor system that reduces up to 60% of shocks and vibrations transmitted to the operator, compared to a conventional mat. The exclusive operator sensing system incorporates a pedal-free design for maximum freedom to adjust stance for lasting comfort. Fore and aft stance with automotive steering in both directions offers natural steering familiarity that can help train new operators faster and improve performance. A wide mast opening, lowered reach mechanism, lowered front frame profile and notched load backrest all add up to 33% greater visibility through the mast compared to leading competitors.

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry's largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,600 people world-wide.

