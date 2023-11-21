New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore Set to Transform Production, R&D and Customer Experience

The facility introduces a new 'smart urban mobility hub' concept, which includes a highly automated flexible production system and provides unprecedented ways for electric vehicle (EV) buyers to interact with their vehicles and the Hyundai brand. HMGICS symbolizes the Group's determination to progress onwards with its global leadership in the creation of sustainable, innovative mobility solutions and progressive customer experience.

Following the Group's groundbreaking ceremony at its new Ulsan EV factory, HMGICS will establish itself as one of two Hyundai Motor Group innovation pillars that will lead the company's future in the electrification era over the next 50 years as part of its challenge to become a 100-year company.

Given its worldwide reputation for innovation and diversity, Hyundai Motor Group chose Singapore as the ideal home for its first industry-changing smart urban mobility hub. Delivering a human-centric manufacturing approach, HMGICS elevates collaboration between people, robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to new levels of synchronization. Further to this, digital twin Meta-Factory technology will ensure ultra-rapid responses to changing customer demands and production requirements.

Seamlessly integrated into the Jurong Innovation District urban landscape and the broader Singapore smart city ecosystem, the seven-story, 86,900 m2 HMGICS facility has the capability to manufacture up to 30,000 EVs per annum. Operational since early 2023, HMGICS already produces IONIQ 5 and the fully autonomous IONIQ 5 robotaxi and will add IONIQ 6 to its portfolio of models built on-site next year. The facility will serve as a testbed for developing future mobility solutions — including Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs) — thanks to its advanced manufacturing capability.

"HMGICS is an open and connected urban innovation hub that encourages and embraces creativity and collaboration. It seeks to completely redefine the very concept of manufacturing," said Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair at the HMGICS Grand Opening Ceremony.

"We thought hard about how to meet the diverse needs of our many customers," he added. "By combining our manufacturing expertise and the latest cutting-edge technologies, the result is this Innovation Center — a new paradigm of manufacturing."

More information about HMGICS: https://www.hyundai.com/sg/home

More information about Hyundai Motor Group: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

