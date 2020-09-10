New Hyundai Retail Inventory Management (RIM) Program Launch - Powered by PartsEye™

TAUNTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCo Services LLC is excited to welcome Hyundai Motor America (HMA) as a client for our Retail Parts Inventory Management product PartsEye™.

PartsEye™ technology manages retailer daily parts ordering using predictive data analysis ensuring best in industry parts & accessory availability where it counts...at the retailer.

Earlier this year, SmartCo proved the effectiveness of PartsEye™ technology with a pilot at 15 HMA locations. The technology benefits materialized as expected:

Increased part number availability

Improved "off the shelf" availability

Significant time savings for parts staff

Improved retail order fill rates

Reduction in "lost sales"

"Given our track record across our current customers, Hyundai retailers should find that using PartsEye™ suggested parts will result in 97% of all service appointments completed on the same day as the appointment as well as increasing their shop efficiency, service profitability and customer satisfaction," said Tom Wagner, SmartCo Services CEO.

PartsEye is the Retail Inventory Management solutions leader in the transportation sector with over 5,000 retailer implementations across the globe.

For more information please contact:

SmartCo Services LLC

200 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA 02780

Toll Free USA & Canada: 877-880-0816 / Toll Free Mexico: 01 800 099 0598

[email protected] / www.partseye.net / www.smartcoservices.com

SOURCE SmartCo Services