New ICEYE Ocean Vision strengthens maritime security applications

ICEYE's unmatched SAR collection capabilities, paired with advanced computer vision techniques, address the growing demand for decision-quality maritime intelligence.

HELSINKI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in SAR satellite operations for Earth observation, today announces the launch of ICEYE Ocean Vision, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) product family, to provide actionable intelligence for maritime domain awareness.

ICEYE image of the Singapore coastal area taken on December 15th 2023 in Strip mode. ICEYE image of the Incheon Port in South Korea taken on December 6th 2023 at night in Strip mode.

Nearly 75% of international trade occurs over water, making ocean shipping a cornerstone of global economic activity. Heightened geopolitical tensions combined with the rapid proliferation of waterway hazards together present a unique challenge for corporations and nations to maintain efficient and lawful maritime operations.

As the first in the ICEYE Ocean Vision family of SAR derivative products, ICEYE Ocean Vision Detect, available today, delivers insights into the presence, location, and size of vessels at sea, allowing authorities to take decisive action in mitigating threats. Drawing upon ICEYE's unique ability to collect over 80,000 km2 in a single image, combined with an expanding constellation size and advanced algorithms, ICEYE provides application-specific capabilities to meet evolving maritime security needs, from economic activity monitoring to infrastructure surveillance, policy enforcement to hazard avoidance. The broader ICEYE Ocean Vision category will enable end users to consistently detect, identify, characterize, and track global maritime activity.

John Cartwright, SVP and Head of Data Product at ICEYE said: "For many nations, maritime awareness is the most acute national security use case. However, the maritime environment presents a significant challenge, with vast expanses of ocean to search and monitor. SAR satellites detect the strong signatures of vessels that stand out against the dark background of the ocean's surface and can render vessels visible to SAR sensors at night and during adverse weather conditions that often occur at sea. ICEYE Ocean Vision takes the power of SAR one step further, helping public and private sector customers easily access the vital information that can inform their decision-making during highly critical situations at sea."

ICEYE Ocean Vision Detect combines the unique capabilities of ICEYE's satellite constellation with machine-learning-driven analytical workflows to deliver specialized SAR data-derived information layers. SAR data derivatives enable customers to rapidly access and analyze the unique information contained within SAR data, and can be easily integrated with complementary data sources, such as Automatic Identification System (AIS) or radio frequency (RF) data, to address a wide variety of maritime use cases. Analysts, even those without SAR domain expertise, can use ICEYE Ocean Vision Detect to monitor more areas of interest more frequently to achieve operational clarity quickly.

"In recent multinational exercises, ICEYE Ocean Vision Detect demonstrated exemplary accuracy in identifying vessels engaged in illicit trade, illegal smuggling, and other types of nefarious activities," added John Cartwright. "ICEYE Ocean Vision Detect holds great potential for environmental NGOs to track illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and monitor inaccessible locations and Marine Protected Areas."

Notes to Editors

ICEYE Ocean Vision Detect demo: https://www.iceye.com/use-cases/security/dark-vessel-detection/ovd-demo

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE is headquartered in Finland and operates from five international locations. ICEYE has more than 600 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

For more information, please visit: www.iceye.com

Follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ICEYE