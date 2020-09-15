New iCIEF System and Two Biopharma Customer Seminars Highlight Intabio's Momentum at 22nd Symposium of CE Pharm

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intabio, Inc., a developer of analytical solutions that provide profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, today released details of several upcoming scientific presentations that highlight the power of Intabio's microfluidic technology for iCIEF and iCIEF-MS. The presentations are featured at the 22nd Symposium on CE in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Sep 28 – Oct 1, 2020.

Intabio's Erik Gentalen will present a poster titled "Automated, Rapid, Charge Variant Analysis of Intact Biologics by Microchip-based Imaged CIEF." This poster is the first public presentation of data generated from a new Intabio prototype system that utilizes the same microchip technology as the iCIEF-MS Blaze™ System but is designed for rapid iCIEF-only analysis of biotherapeutic proteins. Data will show iCIEF profiles comparable to legacy iCIEF systems. Intabio's new iCIEF system will enable rapid charge variant analysis as well as direct iCIEF method development and transfer to the Blaze iCIEF-MS platform for peak identification.

The symposium will also feature a technical seminar by Pfizer's Xiaoping He, titled, "Evaluation of a New iCIEF-MS Platform for Biotherapeutic Charge Variant Analysis." The seminar will feature early results from Pfizer's evaluation of the Blaze System to characterize charge variants via iCIEF and direct identification of structural modifications by inline MS. The talk is scheduled for Thursday, October 1st at 10:15 a.m. PDT.

Another prominent presentation will be given by Dr. Xiaoqing Hua, Senior Scientist at Merck & Co, Inc. Dr. Hua's podium presentation, "Charge Heterogeneity Analysis via a Novel, Rapid Chip-based iCIEF-MS Approach for Therapeutic Proteins" will demonstrate how the Blaze System's iCIEF-MS analysis can simplify a complex workflow for a forced degradation study into a rapid, one-step analysis. Her presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. PDT.

"The CE Pharm presentations are a phenomenal example of Intabio's progress. Our poster presentation for the iCIEF prototype system demonstrates how we will address the market need for a platform approach to both iCIEF and iCIEF-MS," said Lena Wu, Ph.D., Intabio's CEO and co-founder. "The customer presentations from Pfizer and Merck demonstrate how Blaze iCIEF-MS analysis provides fresh insights for biotherapeutic developers and eliminates a critical workflow bottleneck. Meanwhile, Intabio is addressing the future need for a complete platform solution, whether iCIEF alone is needed or comprehensive identification of CQAs by iCIEF-MS is required."

The Blaze system accelerates biotherapeutic development by directly coupling imaged CIEF charge variant analysis with high-resolution MS detection for intact proteins. The system enables identification of post-translational modifications that can undermine the safety and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs, and does it all in 15 minutes per sample, not days or weeks. With Blaze, scientists can make better, more informed decisions sooner while maintaining high product quality and speed in their development programs.

About Intabio

Intabio, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company developing analytical solutions to transform biotherapeutic development and manufacturing with products that provide early product quality characterization and profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

Contact Information

Brian Quast

Vice President Marketing, Intabio

[email protected]

M: +1 (408) 421-5114

SOURCE Intabio, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intabio.com

