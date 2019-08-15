New, Iconic & Surprising Fall Adventures In The Mountains Of Asheville, N.C.

WHAT'S NEW FOR FALL 2019

LODGING : New Hotel with Expansive Views + Fall Travel Packages

Asheville's famed Art Deco skyline will get a new icon and four-star luxury property when the Kimpton Hotel Arras opens soon. In addition to a completely new Art Deco façade for Asheville's tallest building, the 128-room hotel will offer an extensive food focus with two restaurants by local chef Peter Pollay .

ADVENTURE : New Biltmore Exhibition, Fall Color SUP Adventures + Sunset Yoga Hikes

Downton Abbey at Biltmore: On the heels of the highly anticipated Downton Abbey movie ( September 20 release date), Downton Abbey: The Exhibition arrives at America's Largest Home on November 8 with set recreations and artifacts, more than 50 of the show's costumes and exclusive multimedia elements. Housed at Biltmore's Amherst and Legacy locations, the exhibition will run through April 7, 2020 and will highlight the parallels between the show, the movie and Biltmore's Vanderbilt family, friends and staff. More info.

is offering with a drive highlighting local history and a paddle tour beneath and the towering cliffs surrounding the lake. Sunset Yoga Hikes & Tea and Tarot: Asheville Wellness Tours will offer sunset yoga hikes on select evenings throughout October, as well as Tea and Tarot , an educational tea tasting at the new High Climate Tea and group tarot reading.

will offer on select evenings throughout October, as well as , an educational tea tasting at the new High Climate Tea and group tarot reading. Deluxe Triple Waterfall Yoga Hike: Namaste in Nature offers the perfect fall wellness adventure with a half-day yoga hike to three area waterfalls. The Deluxe Triple Waterfall Yoga Hike includes yoga and meditation, as well as photo opportunities of your downward dog by a cascading stream.

ARTS : New Art Museum Joins Array of Fresh, Immersive Culture Adventures in Craft, Music and Murals

Views Inside & Out: Asheville Art Museum reopens this October with a new state-of-the-art building that features education facilities, an art library, a lecture and performance space, a new ArtPLAYce for families and children and the addition of a rooftop sculpture terrace and café with views of downtown architecture and the surrounding mountains. The opening exhibition "Appalachia Now!" is a survey of contemporary art in Southern Appalachia, highlighting 50 emerging artists from the region.

Opening to the public later this year, one of Asheville's most beloved festivals now has a brick and mortar location downtown. LEAF Global Arts Center will offer educational experiences for guests rooted in music, art, community and culture via a mini-theater and global immersion room using virtual reality, unique musical instruments and a stage for performances and interactive artist workstations.

Opening this November, The Center for Craft is expanding with The National Craft Innovation Hub, including new public galleries featuring local and national makers, lecture space, classrooms and a co-working space, cementing Asheville's reputation as a force in the nation's fine art and maker scene.

Diana Wortham Theatre has been transformed into The Wortham Center offering new experiences, including two new theaters for more intimate performances and a totally revamped entrance and courtyard.

FOOD : Chow Chow Welcomes World's Top Chefs + A Honey Bar Gets Boozy

Chefs José Andrés, Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard Heading to Chow Chow: The new festival— Chow Chow , Sept. 12-15—honoring local makers and Asheville's collaborative and eclectic food scene, will welcome the world's top culinary innovators to work side-by-side with local food folk in this new, immersive festival exploring the intersection of craft, food and humanity in Southern Appalachia. JUST ANNOUNCED: Noble Peace Prize-nominated chef José Andrés will join the roster of notable chefs taking part in the festival's over two dozen signature events.

Recently opened restaurant brings together first nominated chef and of award-winning Wicked Weed Brewing. The menu features large-format, wood-roasted shareable meat entrees and a focus on pickling and preserving, Southern Appalachian traditions. Global Inspired Restaurant with Cider Roots: Chef Gavin Baker , formerly at a Michelin-starred British restaurant, has joined his brother and sister-in-law, Noble Cider co-owners Trevor and Joanna Baker , for Noble's new bar and modern-American restaurant The Greenhouse . The menu features locally made cider, a charcoal oven utilizing wood from a nearby apple orchard and regional meats and produce – including the 18.9 Mile Green Salad with a rotating selection of locally foraged and cultivated greens.

of is partnering with restaurant and cocktail bar founder and chef for a with cream-top yogurt, Croque Madame with bechamel, heritage ham, Gruyere and egg, and morning cocktails and coffee drinks. What Does Ramen Look Like in the Mountains? The Broth Lab , now open in Asheville's River Arts District, features Chef Camp Boswell's take on ramen with fried okra, crispy pickled cauliflower and seared salmon as topping choices. Itto Ramen Bar & Tapas is new in West Asheville and Futo Buta is coming soon downtown.

BEVERAGE : "Beer City USA" Marks 50th Brewery, Craft Beer & Maker Collabs + Nightlife Gets a Makeover

National Craft Beer Hub Reaches Gold Status: The Asheville area, often referred to as "Beer City USA " with a blend of national breweries and innovative local makers, has reached a milestone 50 breweries with recent additions like 12 Bones Brewing (barbecue meets beer), CANarchy Collaboratory (run by a group of independent brewers headlined by Oskar Blues ) and Wicked Weed West (brewery and tasting room in the nearby Enka community).

Set in the buildings that once housed young forestry workers of the Civilian Conservation Corps, Burial Beer Co.'s Forestry Camp Restaurant and Bar will open soon, offering beer, wine and coffee and highlighting local makers, from bakers to artists to musicians. James Beard semifinalist Brian Canipelli , chef and owner of Cucina 24, will lead the food program.

Wood-Fired Beer: Recently opened brewery Brouwerïj Cursus Kĕmē honors historic brewing traditions with custom-made equipment including a wooden mash tun and a wood-fired brew kettle tucked away along the Swannanoa River. The unusual name pulls from multiple sources—Flemish, Latin and the historic mysteries related to brewing—while the beer garden and brewery was originally a tractor-trailer repair shop.

ICONIC FALL EXPERIENCES, EVENTS & TOURS

The Asheville area and Blue Ridge Mountains offer many ways to experience fall. With several access points in the region, the Blue Ridge Parkway provides the perfect spot for a fall drive, picnic or hike. Scenic "overlooks" can also be enjoyed high above the mountains by zipline, rooftop tour or hot air balloon. The gardens at Biltmore and the NC Arboretum change with the season, while local farms offer harvest adventures and apple picking. Popular fall events in the area include Oktoberfest (October 5), Brewgrass Festival (October 5), Ciderfest (October 12), LEAF Festival (October 17-20) and the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands (October 17-20).

FALL COLOR REPORTS: EXPLOREASHEVILLE.COM/FALL

Weekly fall color reports at ExploreAsheville.com/fall will gather input from biologists and weather experts, color progression updates from area parks and attractions, autumn travel deals and fall events. Stay tuned for updates with Explore Asheville's fall color experts at www.facebook.com/Asheville.

ABOUT ASHEVILLE

Surrounded by the highest peaks in the East, Asheville is steeped in natural history, fall adventure and cultural legacies—including America's Largest Home, Biltmore, and America's Favorite Scenic Drive, The Blue Ridge Parkway. With elevations that range from 1,500 feet in the valleys to 6,684 feet at Mount Mitchell (the highest peak east of the Mississippi River), the Blue Ridge Mountains have more than 100 deciduous (leaf-shedding) tree species, regularly placing the area among the nation's top fall travel destinations.

