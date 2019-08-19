New ICONpet™ Cordless Vacuum From BISSELL® Helps End Pet Homelessness, While Delivering a High-Powered Clean for Homes With Pets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL's newest and most advanced pet hair cleanup system, the ICONpet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum, is a powerful cordless vacuum designed for homes with pets. Even better? Every purchase will result in a $25 donation to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which covers the adoption fee for one shelter pet waiting for a forever home.

With their own pets in mind, BISSELL engineers designed the new ICONpet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum to simplify tackling pet messes throughout the home. Pet parents can give up the cord without sacrificing power thanks to a high-performance digital motor that turns up to 420 miles per hour. Its three power modes make the ICONpet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum a convenient solution for homes with multiple floor types, and a sophisticated lithium battery provides up to 50 minutes of cordless cleaning, depending on the mode and attachments.

"Shedding is a part of our pets' lives, but that doesn't mean pet parents have to sacrifice a clean living space," said Meghan Johnston, brand manager at BISSELL. "With ICONpet Cordless, we're freeing pet parents from the hair struggle by providing a premium floor care solution—so they can still love their pets without worrying about the mess. We're also excited to help shelter pets find their forever homes through purchases of this product."

Convenient features of ICONpet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum include:

A Tangle-Free Brush Roll that minimizes pesky hair wrap, tackling hair up to eight inches long for clog-free pet hair cleanup.

Specialized tools expertly engineered with pet parents in mind, including the Motorized TurboBrush, LED Lighted Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush to help powerfully clean pet hair in any space.

Mess-Free Empty dirt cup with CleanSlide Technology™, a unique sliding mechanism that drops dirt and hair off the separator and into the dirt bin, so there's no cleaning up after the cleanup.

A 22V lithium ion battery provides cordless convenience with three cleaning modes, up to 50 minutes of cordless cleaning, and convenient, quick-charging wall-mount tool storage.

A SmartSeal Allergen system helps trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum so pets and pet parents can breathe easy.

To learn more about ICONpet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum, please visit www.bissell.com. ICONpet High-Powered Cordless Vacuum is available at retailers nationwide with an MSRP starting at $399.99.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For 140 years and counting, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances, based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners and cleaning formulas. For more on the BISSELL complete line of floor care products, visit https://www.bissell.com.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters and to support organizations dedicated to the humane care and treatment of animals through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and foster care. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BISSELL Pet Foundation is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. The foundation has partnered with more than 2,000 shelters and rescues in every state in the U.S. BISSELL donates up to $25 to BISSELL Pet Foundation for each pet product purchase. In 2018 alone, BISSELL donated more than $1 million to support the life-saving work of the foundation. For more information visit: www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

