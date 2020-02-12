New identity reflects business leadership in the evolving health and wellness space

HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WBC Group, a leading national health and wellness distributor, announced today that it is changing its name to Boxout. The name change speaks to the 72-year-old company's integrated business model that serves fitness, health and wellness markets with speed and efficiency. As part of a rebrand that includes a new logo, identity and website, the brand now known as Boxout continues to act under the same management and ownership. Boxout is the parent company of six divisions: MeyerDC, MeyerPT, MeyerSPA, Milliken Medical, Active Recovery Essentials, and Elivate Fitness.

The rebrand and name change follows a decade of unprecedented growth, during which the company more than quadrupled its revenue, and aligns with Boxout's mission of empowering health and wellness, and new vision for expansion.

"As we've grown our business and the marketplace continues to evolve, we have an opportunity and obligation to better express what we do and who we are," said Ron M. Harrington, Boxout's CEO and owner. "Our new name reflects our size, agility, sophistication and unique culture."

The new branding embodies an innovative and rigorous environment that allows Boxout to expediently and accurately ship out millions of boxes of health and wellness supplies per year. Building on this history of exceptional sales and service, the updated identity emphasizes how the organization continues to change the way health and wellness products are delivered.

About Boxout

A family-owned company in operation for 72 years, Boxout is a national distributor of chiropractic, physical therapy, spa, skincare, fitness, medical, rehabilitation, health and wellness equipment and supplies. The parent company operates six divisions, each with dedicated sales and service teams: MeyerDC, MeyerPT, MeyerSPA, Milliken Medical, Active Recovery Essentials, and Elivate Fitness. Representing more than 1,300 brands and 45,000 products, the company's headquarters are in Hudson, OH with distribution centers in Ohio, Florida, Texas and California.

To learn more about Boxout please spend some time at Boxouthealth.com

SOURCE Boxout

Related Links

https://www.boxouthealth.com

