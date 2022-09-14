New Idexo Zapier Integration Connects Over 5000 Web2 Applications to Web3 Unlocking Thousands of NFT Innovation Use Cases

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an integration with Zapier, enabling any app that connects to Zapier to connect to the blockchain and web3 across many different chains, and unlocking many thousands of new NFT innovation use cases. The idexo Zapier integration has launched in Beta phase and is available in the Zapier App Directory.

Applications of this integration include:

List of some of the Triggers and Actions enabling NFT collection contract creation and minting of NFTs from connected web2 applications The idexo listing page in the Zapier App Directory at https://zapier.com/apps/idexo/integrations

Mint an NFT any time a new row is added to a Google Sheet

Mint an NFT with an Email

Mint and gift new NFTs as part of drip marketing campaigns

Autogenerate early user Soulbound Tokens and participation-based NFTs based on product usage and other customer milestones

Trigger NFT mints on a time-based schedule or via webhook action from any application

Turn web2 tickets into web3 tickets

Create smart contracts via Google Form, Typeform, Wufoo, Gravity Forms and others

Create new NFT surveys and responses via any connected web form or survey application

Create new decentralized Business Intelligence and Reporting applications using NFTs

Create automated workflows that create NFT collections and NFTs within them and promote them on social media

Create audio NFTs from voice calls

Instantly back up new files from Google Drive, Dropbox and others to permanent decentralized storage on Arweave

Generate quotes and proposals as shareable NFTs

Autogenerate access and membership NFTs from traditional transactions

Organize journals and photos into NFT collections

Turn NFTs into printed items such as posters and t-shirts

How anyone can get started using this integration:

Register an idexo account

Find API key – this is what you need to enter when accessing your Zap

Add transaction credits and use them to purchase method credits necessary for making the integration transactions

Connect your Zaps using the Zapier interface. To try a simple one, connect a Google Sheet and trigger a new contract deployment and/or NFT mint using a new row in a sheet, or use a webform integration to create them using a simple form.

For smart contracts deployed, you can find them under the Contracts tab in the idexo app dashboard. For individual transactions such as minting NFTs, these will appear as a log under the API section under account settings.

If desired, set-up a trial account for one of idexo's monthly plans to access advanced SaaS features and enhanced support

To support the creation of Zap templates, idexo will be holding an idexo Zap hackathon with details and dates to be announced soon.

"From our founding idexo has been focused on simplifying the process of integrating blockchain features into regular applications, opening up NFT innovation to the broader market of creative entrepreneurs," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "We started with simplifying everything down to one line of code and straightforward naming back in early 2021. We've always strived to make it easy for anyone, including non-coders to achieve great applications. This aligns perfectly with Zapier's mission to help people build no-code applications and they've done an amazing job of enabling that and attracting such a large number of connected apps. We're excited to see what people build with these new integrations that connect the Zapier ecosystem with an ever-growing idexo library of available smart contracts, layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains, and web3 and NFT integrations."

To get started with the idexo Zapier integration, users can first register a free account to obtain an API key and add the necessary transaction and method credits to perform transactions. For more information, users and companies can find documentation links and book a guided demo on the idexo website.

ABOUT IDEXO

Idexo envisions a world where decentralized applications pervade every industry in the $88Trillion/year world economy the way the Internet does.

Idexo's mission is to empower innovators to create these industry-disrupting applications.

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: idexo

Name: Greg Marlin

Email: [email protected]

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://idexo.com

Phone: +44 20 8089 1372

SOURCE idexo