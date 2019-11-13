New IFDA Research Finds Foodservice Distribution Industry Hourly Compensation Remains Highly Competitive

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) today released the results for its 2019 Compensation Survey: Driver and Warehouse Positions Edition. The survey reveals average hourly wages for foodservice distribution employees are highly competitive and surpass those of many other occupations for U.S. workers. For example, the average annual wage for delivery drivers is more than $67,000, compared with just under $52,000 for all U.S. workers.

"This research strongly supports what we've always known – that careers in the foodservice distribution industry pay off in many ways," said IFDA President and CEO Mark S. Allen. "With a wide range of positions – from drivers to warehouse to mechanics – and opportunity for flexibility and upward mobility, our industry offers well-compensated career opportunities. Many jobs in our facilities offer on-the-job training and development, reducing the need to incur college debt. Fifteen thousand foodservice distribution centers employ more than 350,000 individuals across the U.S."

Key Highlights:

Foodservice distribution Class A CDL delivery drivers earn average annual gross wages of $67,291 , far exceeding the Bureau of Labor Statistics average for all U.S. workers at $51,960 .

, far exceeding the Bureau of Labor Statistics average for all U.S. workers at . The difference is more striking when compared to BLS wage data for other types of driver positions, such as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers averaging $45,570 , and light truck or delivery services drivers averaging $36,920 .

, and light truck or delivery services drivers averaging . The trend continues when compared to other occupations: Construction Equipment Operators at $52,190 , Roofers at $43,870 , and Stonemasons at $44,370 .

, Roofers at , and Stonemasons at . Foodservice distribution warehouse workers' median annual wage is $39,572 , roughly $10,000 more than the median annual salary for logistics and retail at a leading online retaileri.

The survey is based on data from 93 distribution companies representing 699 facilities. The report includes salary information for five driver positions and 19 warehouse positions.

About the International Foodservice Distributors Association

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is the premier trade organization representing the $280 billion foodservice distribution industry. This industry ensures a safe and efficient supply of food and products to more than one million restaurants and foodservice outlets in the U.S. every day. For more information, visit www.ifdaonline.org.

