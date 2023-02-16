New IGEL App Portal Cloud Service Delivers Fast, Efficient App Delivery via the New IGEL COSMOS Platform

A Full Range of IGEL-Validated Applications to be Available as a Cloud Service, Enabling Streamlined, More Timely Delivery of Apps and Updates with a Superior Digital Experience for Users

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced the IGEL App Portal. Part of the new IGEL COSMOS Cloud Services and unveiled today at the DISRUPT23 – The Ultimate Global EUC event in Munich, the IGEL App Portal extends the access and delivery of IGEL-validated applications, clients, and interfaces via the cloud for users of the new IGEL COSMOS platform (see related press release here). Offering the latest apps from IGEL Ready partners, the IGEL App Portal supports faster, more timely application availability and seamless updates for extensive IT efficiency gains and a superior digital experience (DEX) for end users.

The IGEL App Portal delivers a full range of validated applications for use on IGEL OS-powered devices from IGEL's vast IGEL Ready technology partner community of more than 130 partners. Available for download at no extra cost, these apps can be rapidly qualified and delivered as a feature-rich experience for users, while reducing the app qualification, implementation and update processes for IT. Initial applications to be available in the IGEL App Portal include the IGEL AVD client for accessing Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, VMware Horizon client, Citrix Workspace app, Chromium Browser, Zoom Media Plugins for VDI, ControlUp and more.

"The anywhere digital workplace requires increased agility, while delivering security and management confidence for IT," said Simon Townsend, Field Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, IGEL. "To support these new work requirements, IGEL has transformed the way it delivers access to the apps users need to be productive from everywhere they want to work. Leveraging the new modular IGEL COSMOS platform where the endpoint OS is now separate from the apps and services, we are empowering organizations with the 'future proofed' end user computing environment they need to be ready for the unfolding future of end user computing."

Upon its launch, the IGEL App Portal will include cloud-based access to the following apps:

Citrix® Workspace app

IGEL AVD client

VMware Horizon client

Chromium Browser

Zoom Media Plugins for VDI

ControlUp

CUPS printing system

SafeSign Identity client

SafeNet Authentication client

Cryptovision Scienterface

"Citrix has worked closely with IGEL for many years and is already an active IGEL Ready alliance partner. We are proud to further this longstanding relationship as a COSMOS launch partner, including having Citrix® technology in the IGEL App Portal from day one," said Calvin Hsu, Vice President, Product Management, Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group. "Coupled with our own speed of innovation, the new IGEL App Portal enables Citrix and IGEL to provide their joint customers with new features and updates with unprecedented speed and frequency. With significantly less testing, qualification, and management required for IT teams, employees can benefit from these new features and updates faster than ever."

"The ability to update the VMware Horizon client independently from IGEL OS in COSMOS allows our customers and their users to access VMware's latest innovation Apps on Demand faster and more efficiently than before," said Terry Vaughn, Director Global EUC Business Development VMware. "The additional ability to now update the Zoom and Webex offloading clients, independently from the VMware Horizon client also provides customers with the ultimate flexibility and agility they require when deploying today's workloads."

"By providing faster security updates from IGEL and ControlUp, our joint security position gets even stronger. ControlUp is pleased to be an IGEL App Portal launch partner," said Robin Brandl, Vice President Global Strategic Alliances, ControlUp. "ControlUp is proud to partner with IGEL to improve IT visibility, deliver IT efficiency, and empower hybrid work for all our joint customers."

Future availability in the IGEL App Portal will include an additional 10 apps, including a Windows 365 Cloud PC and RDP client as well as solutions for Cisco Webex and Cisco Jabber, 7signal, Cameyo, Cendio, deviceTRUST, Imprivata, Nutanix Frame, Tricerat, and Vasion PrinterLogic. IGEL also offers an IGEL OS SDK (software development kit) for software providers that want to validate their solution for availability using COSMOS and the IGEL App Portal.

Availability

The IGEL App Portal is a key cloud service app delivery portion of the unified, modular, agile IGEL COSMOS platform which also incorporates the new IGEL UMS 12 (the next generation of the IGEL Universal Management Suite) along with parallel integrations for IGEL OS 11 and IGEL OS 12 operating system. The IGEL App Portal along with COSMOS, IGEL UMS 12, and IGEL OS 12 will be available April 1. Existing users of IGEL OS 11 will be able to engage IGEL UMS 12 via a transition path to access COSMOS advancements for existing and new devices running IGEL OS 12 in the future. For more information visit igel.com/cosmos. To schedule a discovery meeting and get early access to GA code, visit igel.com/yes.

DISRUPT23

COSMOS was announcement from DISRUPT23 – The Ultimate Global EUC in Munich, held February 15 and 16 at the INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort. DISRUPT23 will hold its North American installment at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 3-5. Registration is $399 per person. To register, visit: www.disruptEUC.com.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

