New Illustrated Children's Book Shares the Story of Friendship and Everyday Magic

"An Amazing Friendship" follows a young boy and his dog as they turn simple moments into lasting memories

BELLBIRD PARK, Australia, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Established children's book author Margaret Browne has released her newest addition to her collection, "An Amazing Friendship: Unbreakable friendship – The remarkable journey of Isaiah and Midnight."

Isaiah is a young boy who lives in a quiet rural town with Midnight, his beloved dog. Midnight is more than an ordinary pet: he is clever, kind, comforting, and deeply connected to Isaiah, with an almost intuitive ability to brighten Isaiah's mood and make him smile.

“An Amazing Friendship: Unbreakable friendship – The remarkable journey of Isaiah and Midnight” By Margaret Browne

Each morning, Midnight waits for Isaiah to wake up, walks with him to school and waits for him at the school gate until it is time to go home. Isaiah and Midnight also spend much of their time together outdoors. They explore the woods, play near the river, and share little secrets in a friendship full of imagination and discovery.

"An Amazing Friendship was written to celebrate the quiet, everyday moments that make friendship meaningful," Browne said. "Through Isaiah and Midnight's bond, I wanted young readers to see how loyalty, trust and love can turn simple adventures into lasting memories."

"An Amazing Friendship" presents a reassuring story about the bond between a child and a pet, highlighting themes of loyalty, trust and shared experience. Written for young readers, the picture book uses simple language, familiar routines and warm illustrations to explore the comfort and joy found in close companionship.

"An Amazing Friendship: Unbreakable friendship – The remarkable journey of Isaiah and Midnight"

By Margaret Browne

ISBN: 9798369498606 (softcover); 9798369498590 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Margaret Browne is the author of four published children's books. With a professional background in health, training, and early education, she has spent the latter part of her career working closely with children. Their words, actions, and playful discoveries inspire the themes of her stories, which are written to spark imagination and celebrate the simple moments of childhood. To learn more, please visit www.booksbymargaretbrowne.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

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SOURCE Xlibris