A college student's virtual game becomes a global conspiracy in CD Miles' techno-thriller 'Dark Agenda'

Courage, technology and morality collide in this coming-of-age novel

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Miles, in his debut book titled "Dark Agenda" (published by Xlibris), delivers a fast-paced thriller that asks a haunting question: "What if the game you play starts playing you?"

Dark Agenda

At the center of the story is Jimmy "Jax" Cole, a college sophomore who seems like any other student — juggling classes, friendships and a fondness for a virtual reality game called Dark Agenda. But when his in-game partner, KAT, vanishes and their missions begin to mirror real-life events, Jax realizes he is caught inside a dangerous web that stretches far beyond the screen.

His search for answers propels him from campus life in Maryland to the Swiss Alps and the Caribbean, uncovering a global conspiracy involving secret laboratories, powerful corporations and experimental drugs capable of reshaping humanity itself. What begins as curiosity soon becomes a test of courage, forcing Jax to decide how far he will go and who he will become when the truth demands everything.

Unlike traditional thrillers, "Dark Agenda" combines action, suspense, comedy and tragedy to create a multi-layered story about courage and self-discovery. The novel resonates with readers in today's technology-driven society, raising questions about ethics, artificial intelligence and the cost of innovation.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author answered, "There are different ways to overcome obstacles and difficulties. Pushing through the difficulties is incredibly rewarding. Step out of your comfort zone, take that risk."

"Dark Agenda"

By CD Miles

About the Author

CD Miles has been creating stories since elementary school. He loves creating something from nothing no matter what the medium: writing, woodwork, epoxy, digital designs. Recently, he has been embracing marriage and fatherhood. "Dark Agenda" is his first publication.

