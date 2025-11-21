W. Jim Cortese brings together timeless stories of trees, legends and human connection in 'John Muir Climbs a Tree and Other Tree Tales'

New book celebrates the enduring bond between people and trees across cultures and generations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when environmental awareness and the search for human connection run deep, seasoned Knoxville consulting arborist and storyteller W. Jim Cortese offers readers a rare and powerful gift: the only known anthology devoted entirely to tree stories.

"John Muir Climbs a Tree and Other Tree Tales" (published by Xlibris) is a curated collection of tree-centered stories that celebrates humanity's enduring relationship with trees. Through thirty-two diverse stories — ranging from John Muir's exhilarating ascent of a Douglas fir during a storm to Native legends, personal childhood memories, historical anecdotes, and reflective essays — the book explores how trees shape lives, landscapes, and legacies. Readers will also encounter historic figures such as Edward Bok and Jean Giono alongside cultural touchstones like Johnny Appleseed and George Washington's cherry tree.

"The anthology honors trees not only as biological marvels but as silent witnesses to human history, sources of solace, symbols of resilience, and bridges between generations," Cortese said. "Whether it's a mythic tale of transformation, a humorous childhood misadventure, or a scientific observation wrapped in narrative charm, each piece invites readers to reconnect with nature and reflect on their own 'tree stories.'"

"John Muir Climbs a Tree and Other Tree Tales" speaks to readers of all ages, backgrounds, and cultures — anyone who has climbed, fallen from, or found meaning in a tree. The book is available in print and digital formats through Xlibris and major booksellers. To purchase a copy directly, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/672604-john-muir-climbs-a-tree-and-other-tree-tales.

W. Jim Cortese holds a degree in Forestry from the University of Tennessee (1976) and has spent over 50 years as a professional arborist. He has lectured widely to schools, civic groups and garden clubs, inspiring audiences to appreciate trees as more than resources — as vital companions in life. He previously edited and published his father's memoir, "Monks, Nudes, and Roller Skates – Life Begins at Forty."

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

