New Image Dentistry Welcomes Plastic Surgeon to Their Staff

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to better meet the diverse needs of their patients, New Image Dentistry recently welcomed certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dallas W. Homas to their team. Dr. Homas is excited for the opportunity to help San Antonio patients enhance their smiles.

Dr. Homas is a veteran with a 34-year military career. He was stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he operated with integrity and compassion – values that he has continued to integrate into his approach over the years. He is the founder of New Image Plastic Surgery, which is co-located with New Image Dentistry. Today he provides a wide array of cosmetic services, each of which can be personalized to account for each patient's individual needs and aesthetic goals.

Dr. Homas is certified by the American Board of Surgery as well as the American Board of Plastic Surgery. During his military service, he completed his plastic surgery training as well as general surgery and hand surgery. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons as well as the Association of Graduates at the US Military Academy.

At New Image Dentistry, Dr. Homas will offer BOTOX® and Juvéderm® to patients who are bothered by facial wrinkles and fine lines. BOTOX is used to stop unneeded muscle contractions that cause wrinkles, allowing the skin to smooth itself out. It's commonly employed as a solution for dynamic wrinkles that appear when you make facial movements like squinting, smiling, and furrowing your brow. Juvéderm plumps up the areas of the face that have begun to lose collagen, plumping them up and reducing wrinkles as a result. This is the approach preferred for treating static wrinkles that appear even when the face is at rest.

By combining BOTOX and Juvéderm with their other cosmetic dental services, New Image Dentistry aims to create even better smiles by framing beautiful teeth with smooth, youthful-looking skin. Dr. Christopher Holland, one of the dentists at New Image Dentistry, says, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Homas on staff. Now we can provide every service patients want for a full smile makeover."

Dr. Homas and the rest of the team hope that this allows them to deepen the connection that they have with their patients. "The patient relationship is core to everything that we do," says Dr. Homas. "Establishing that bond with the patient, learning what they are bothered by and how we might be able to help them is fundamental to our practice. I love working with the patients that we have, and really the personal relationships that we're able to establish with each one."

If you are interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Homas or learning more about the plastic surgery treatments he now offers at New Image Dentistry, visit the New Image Dentistry website or call them at (210) 880-0212.

