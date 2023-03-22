New Image Reconstruction Model for MPI to be Presented by Magnetic Insight Scientist at International Workshop

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Toby Sanders, a computational scientist at Magnetic Insight, will be delivering a presentation titled "A New Image Reconstruction Model for MPI based on X-space Theory" at the International Workshop on Magnetic Particle Imaging (IWMPI) in Aachen, held in Germany from March 22-24. The talk will introduce a new model for MPI image reconstruction that promises to significantly improve image quality.

As the leader in MPI hardware sales worldwide, Magnetic Insight's innovative approach to research and development has led to major advancements in theoretical insights and computational techniques. Dr. Sanders is one of the company's brightest minds and his presentation at IWMPI provides a unique opportunity for members of the scientific community, medical practitioners, and industry professionals to learn about this exciting research.

"We are thrilled to unveil this new image reconstruction model for MPI," says Dr. Sanders. "Our team has been making significant progress in improving image quality, and this new model represents a major step forward for our imaging systems."

The new reconstruction model has the potential to have important implications for the development of Magnetic Insight's clinical MPI imaging systems, making this presentation a must-attend for anyone interested in the company's future. All conference attendees are welcome to attend and engage in the Q&A session.

About Magnetic Insight

Magnetic Insight has pioneered magnetic particle imaging (MPI), a new diagnostic and monitoring technology that transforms medical imaging. MPI provides unique information not available from current structural and metabolic imaging captured by CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine. Having started in the preclinical space by selling small animal products to leading universities worldwide, Magnetic Insight is now scaling up MPI technology for clinical use. For more information, visit www.magneticinsight.com.

