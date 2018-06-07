New imagePRESS Print Servers Powered by Fiery Technology Drive Production Efficiency and Outstanding Image Quality

The imagePRESS Server H300 Version 2.0, designed for mid-volume production environments, is an external Digital Front End (DFE) that delivers performance-boosting features for higher efficiency, processing files up to 50 percent faster than the embedded imagePRESS Server G200 model1, and helps provide consistent and outstanding image quality. The latest version of this server features the following updates:

Based on the latest Fiery FS300 Pro software platform with a Microsoft Windows® 10 operating system.

The new Canon Media Librarian software can help simplify the process of creating, editing and organizing media stocks on compatible imagePRESS devices

Fiery JobFlow™ base software comes pre-installed to help streamline job processing and printing as a standard feature.

The imagePRESS Server G200 model – a new, embedded DFE – is based on the latest EFI Fiery FS300 software platform. It features tools that are designed to make it easy for users to print accurate color, plus it provides simple-to-use variable-data printing capabilities with Fiery FreeForm™ software.

The DFEs are also compatible with uniFLOW® print and scan management software for centralized fleet management, accounting, reporting, job routing, scanning workflows and mobile printing – all with security features for document management. uniFLOW helps save organizations time and money by providing effective controls over the entire printer and multifunction fleet.

"We are excited to work with EFI to provide these new DFE versions for commercial print and in-plant users of imagePRESS C850 Series digital presses who are looking to further advance the productivity, accuracy and creativity of their digital printing," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Managing digital printing operations can be fast and easy using the imagePRESS Server H300 v.2.0 model thanks to a unified user interface that gives users the ability to easily switch between Fiery Command WorkStation and the imagePRESS digital color press control panel. With the unified interface, users can check job status, monitor paper trays, manage specialty papers and check remaining toner, as well as remotely access job parameters.

"The Fiery FS300 Pro platform with Command WorkStation 6 represents the state-of-the-art in advanced digital production, designed to provide imagePRESS digital color press users with enhanced ability to increase throughput," said Toby Weiss, senior vice president and general manager, EFI Fiery. "The combination of the new imagePRESS Servers and our newest, most advanced Command WorkStation user interface helps make job management easy and intuitive."

Availability

These new imagePRESS Print Servers are now available for imagePRESS C850, C750, C650, and C65 models from authorized Canon dealers.

1Performance data based on internal testing by EFI. Testing excludes the use of Adobe PDF Print Engine or variable data printing.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

