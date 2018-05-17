Other planned improvements to Compass, include:

Enhanced support for normalization of patient demographics.

Improved notifications for tracking image data movement.

Expanded functionality and filtering for direct DICOM message routing.

Improved support for federated queries, query spanning, and multiplexing.

Support for improved encounter-based imaging workflow for point-of-care ultrasound, endoscopy, and visible light photography through tighter integration with Navigator, Waypoint, and 3rd party EMR solutions.

Laurel Bridge Software is also improving their Navigator™ - Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager with more detailed activity monitoring and reporting capabilities, as well as LDAP user authentication support for improved protection against cyber-security threats.

Laurel Bridge Software will discuss these and other forthcoming enhancements at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) annual meeting in Washington, DC; visit Booth #506.

About Laurel Bridge Software

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Our solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-imaging-workflow-capabilities-improve-study-availability-300649712.html

SOURCE Laurel Bridge Software