New Imaging Workflow Capabilities Improve Study Availability

NEWARK, Del., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of software solutions that enable healthcare providers to orchestrate their enterprise medical imaging workflows, announces new Compass™ - Routing Workflow Manager capabilities. These include a transient and queryable cache designed to enable local study access while imaging exams reside in Compass. This will help ensure uninterrupted radiologist reading workflow when the ultimate image data source or destination is unavailable due to a LAN or WAN outage. Incorporating a queryable cache into Compass will also enable teleradiology service providers to enhance the local availability of image data to their customers and radiologists. In addition, organizations utilizing cloud-based, long-term archiving solutions will benefit from having local, short-term storage to support their reading workflows.
Other planned improvements to Compass, include:
- Enhanced support for normalization of patient demographics.
- Improved notifications for tracking image data movement.
- Expanded functionality and filtering for direct DICOM message routing.
- Improved support for federated queries, query spanning, and multiplexing.
- Support for improved encounter-based imaging workflow for point-of-care ultrasound, endoscopy, and visible light photography through tighter integration with Navigator, Waypoint, and 3rd party EMR solutions.
Laurel Bridge Software is also improving their Navigator™ - Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager with more detailed activity monitoring and reporting capabilities, as well as LDAP user authentication support for improved protection against cyber-security threats.
Laurel Bridge Software will discuss these and other forthcoming enhancements at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) annual meeting in Washington, DC; visit Booth #506.
About Laurel Bridge Software
Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Our solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com.
