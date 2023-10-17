New IMAX® Original Documentary "Deep Sky" to make its Los Angeles Debut Exclusively at the California Science Center on October 20, 2023

News provided by

California Science Center Foundation

17 Oct, 2023, 16:07 ET

"Deep Sky" Will Bring the Extraordinary Images of the Cosmos Captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to the Science Center's 7-Story Screen

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences will embark on a journey to the beginning of time and space, to never-before-seen cosmic landscapes, and to recently discovered exoplanets, when "Deep Sky" makes its  Los Angeles premiere at the California Science Center on October 20, 2023. The newest IMAX® original documentary, "Deep Sky" will bring the awe-inspiring images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to the giant screen.  

"Deep Sky" reveals our universe as we have never seen it before; taking its viewers on a thrilling journey filled with behind-the-scenes footage of the JWST, from its $10 billion construction; to its historic launch one-million miles away from Earth; to when its first full-color image was released, inspiring billions around the world and beyond. This film attempts to answer questions that have haunted us since the beginning of time: Where did we come from? How did the universe begin? Are we alone?  

"A new era of space exploration is upon us, and 'Deep Sky' proves that through its breathtaking journey into our cosmos. We are excited to bring this film to our Los Angeles community, where people can be inspired to take part in this groundbreaking chapter of the exploration of our universe and future discoveries," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center.

Written, directed and produced by Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn, this 40-minute documentary was made possible by the generous collaborations and financial backings from IMAX Corporation, Crazy Boat Pictures Ltd. and the Northrop Grumman Foundation, with a special thanks to NASA, ESA, CSA, the Space Telescope Science Institute, and AURA.

"If there ever was a subject tailor-made for IMAX screens, this is it," said Director Nathaniel Kahn. "The IMAX format allows you to appreciate the astonishing resolution of NASA's new telescope and to immerse yourself in cosmic landscapes that leave you filled with awe."

"Deep Sky" is narrated by Oscar®-nominated actress Michelle Williams, and goes behind the scenes of JWST, capturing its launch and the release of the mind-blowing first full-color images seen by billions around the world. It recounts a thrilling story that begins during the telescope's construction, following it to the harrowing launch stage, and through the release of the first full-color images to the public on July 12, 2022 and beyond.

For tickets at the California Science Center, guests can view the movie schedule and make their purchases online at californiasciencecenter.org/imax or call 213.744.2019. Special discounts are available for Members of the Science Center and groups of 15 people or more.

About the California Science Center
The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and students can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m.5:00 p.m. with free general admission (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day). Parking at Exposition Park is $15. Follow us on all our social media accounts: Instagram ; TikTok ; FacebookX.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,718 IMAX systems (1,638 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."  

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX, IMAX LIVE, IMAX Enhanced, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE®, and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax),Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

Media Contact:
Kristina Kurasz Cutting | California Science Center
[email protected] | 213. 744.7446

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

News Releases in Similar Topics

