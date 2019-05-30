New iMedNet Enhancements Shorten Study Build Times and Improve User Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedNet Solutions, a healthcare technology company, today announced the latest release of its all-in-one e-clinical software, iMedNet. The software update includes new features to shorten study build times and improve the user experience, while also delivering several additional platform upgrades and initiating work to improve scalability. The new release was recently rolled out to existing customers and is also now available for new customers.

The latest release represents a key milestone in MedNet's near-term development plan to further optimize its eClinical solution to support the future of clinical trials. Enabling designers to build studies in the platform as quickly as possible is a key objective of the plan, and a significant component of this software update is the Date Comparison tool, a new feature that enables users to design study edit checks on visit dates without requiring advanced XML. In addition, the tool automatically handles complicated calculations for unique or problematic dates, such as leap year and daylight savings. Without the need for complex programming, the design process is streamlined, saving time and development resources. Additional enhancements in the release include:

Improved user experience for business logic tools , including a new tabular layout for one-click access and providing visibility across forms to mitigate unintended consequences of changes.

, including a new tabular layout for one-click access and providing visibility across forms to mitigate unintended consequences of changes. Enhanced inventory management notifications, with automated supply emails now including shipment identification numbers, so users can quickly and easily track if needed.

with automated supply emails now including shipment identification numbers, so users can quickly and easily track if needed. Improved user experience for case report form (CRF) casebooks and the Participation Table, with better organization and search and sort functions.

"Contract research organizations (CROs) and sponsors face an increasing pressure for greater efficiency, faster study execution and reduced costs in clinical studies," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, MedNet Solutions. "The latest release will help research teams achieve these goals, and it also delivers another step forward in our near-term development plan to fully optimize iMedNet and provide a comprehensive feature set that enables our customers to meet the evolving demands of clinical research."

About MedNet Solutions

MedNet Solutions is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in electronic data solutions designed for the global life sciences community. MedNet's proven, flexible and easy-to-use cloud-based eClinical systems dramatically improve the efficiency of clinical studies and registries of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), MedNet's solutions deliver the tools and dashboards required to expertly manage all aspects of clinical research. Since 2001, pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted MedNet to consistently deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetstudy.com.

