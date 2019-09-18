New iMednet Release Features Enhancements to Increase Efficiency in Study Build and Execution and Improve the User Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced the latest release of its all-in-one e-clinical solution, iMednet. The third software update of 2019 includes several new feature enhancements and continues efforts to simplify and shorten study build times, increase efficiency in study execution and improve the overall user experience of the platform. The latest release was recently rolled out to existing customers and is also now available for new customers.

Mednet's near-term development plan focuses on fully optimizing its comprehensive, all-in-one eClinical solution to support the future of clinical trials, and this release represents a key milestone in the plan. Providing comprehensive tools and functionality to enable designers to build and execute studies in the platform as quickly as possible is a primary objective, and this latest software update features a highly flexible, easy-to-use source data verification (SDV) tool. The enhanced SDV matches more monitoring plans with real-time functionality, and it is faster, enabling users to spend significantly less time on monitoring. Additional enhancements in the release include:

Improved Data Dictionary with a new user interface (UI), making it easier to use and enabling users to capture and save study configurations at key study milestones.

with a new user interface (UI), making it easier to use and enabling users to capture and save study configurations at key study milestones. Additional updates and improvements to Business Logic, ePRO, Date Comparison and Form Manager tools designed to improve the user experience and increase efficiency.

"Clinical trials are becoming more and more complex, and at the same time, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and sponsors face an increasing pressure to build and execute studies as quickly as possible, all while ensuring data quality and containing costs," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "Technology can be a powerful tool to help research organizations achieve these goals. This latest release further optimizes our eClinical solution and delivers a key milestone in our plan to provide a comprehensive feature set that enables our customers to meet the evolving demands of clinical research."

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's all-in-one eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

