New Immersive Art Exhibit Opens Gateway to Surreal Realities

BERKELEY, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new experiential art exhibit is expanding the arts and entertainment community. Vault of Dreams is an exhibition that pushes the boundaries of our imagination and explores an alternative view of places that usually only live in our minds. Vault of Dreams opens the door to making those experiences a reality and allows visitors, of all ages, to be inside their dreams rather than just observing them.

This unique fusion of art and entertainment gives audiences multiple fictional worlds to explore at their own pace and to the degree of their interest. Founder and CEO of Vault of Dreams, Kristy Nguyen summarizes her philosophy behind the innovative exhibit: "The goal is to bring these imaginations to life through a fully immersive experience. We want to create experiences that transport visitors to amazing and surreal worlds. You can literally crawl, touch, and become absorbed within this art exhibit."

The differentiator of Vault of Dreams versus other art experiences is that it's designed to ignite the senses and bring to life one's imagination in a way that's real and tangible. From the colors, to the sounds, to the smells in the exhibit, this is so much more than just a backdrop to highlight on social media.



Each room is designed with a different experience, so you'll feel like you're stepping into a whole other reality as you move from room to room.

"I want to close the gap between artists and audiences. What more perfect way to do that then by inviting the community in to help create this exhibition with us," Nguyen said.

Vault of Dreams will be launching pre-sale tickets for the exhibit and other perks to purchase to get this initiative started on Kickstarter June 26 at 10AM PDT. Tickets start at $35 for general admission, as well as other add-on options that fans could purchase. Subscribe on their website to be the first to know on the latest updates. The Vault of Dreams Exhibit is hoping to have this built and open next summer of 2019.

Visit www.vaultofdreams.com for more information on the Vault of Dreams immersive art exhibit.

