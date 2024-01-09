New in Monterey County in 2024

California's diverse coastal heart offers boundless exploration, new attractions, lodging, dining and anniversaries to ring in a new year

MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprising 12 naturally connected jurisdictions from Pebble Beach to Carmel Valley, from the sand dunes of Marina to Pinnacles National Park in Soledad, Monterey County's vast mosaic of experiences and endless paths continue to expand, with 2024 bringing new developments, adventures and milestone celebrations. With several new hotels and restaurants, the return of highly anticipated events such as the Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, and diverse experiences throughout the county for every interest, a new year welcomes new visitors to find their own path in Monterey County.

McWay Falls, Big Sur

"The diversity and depth of Monterey County experiences beckons continual exploration," said Rob O'Keefe, President and CEO of See Monterey. "With the new year comes another layer of soul-inspiring experiences that are grounded in authenticity. Monterey is the home of the best quintessential California experiences and 2024 offers abounding opportunities that are life-enriching and reinvigorating."

New & Renovated Accommodations

Throughout Monterey County several new, renovated and soon-to-open lodging options will enhance the visitor experience and be a catalyst for exploring the diverse corners of Monterey County. These include:

Monterey Hostel ( Monterey ) | Opening Spring 2024

Located one block from bustling Lighthouse Avenue, the newly renovated Monterey Hostel will provide an affordable haven for guests while offering travelers educational and conservation opportunities.

Opening in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Stilwell will offer 42 meticulously designed guest rooms, ocean views, in-room fireplaces and complimentary breakfast and parking, by Lark Hotels.

A family and pet-friendly accommodation, the 93-room, all-suite hotel is perfect for extended stays and will feature in-suite kitchenettes.

Known as "The Grand Dame of Carmel," this historic 74-room hotel underwent a $15 million renovation to enhance the heritage of this former artist retreat built for Angela Ghirardelli . Renovations included all 74 guestrooms, three new one-bedroom suites and over 6,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space.

Located in the center of Monterey , Hilton Garden Inn completed a $17 million full renovation, inclusive of all public spaces and common areas, all guest rooms, its pool, bar and restaurant.

Two sister properties located two blocks apart, Carmel-by-the-Sea welcomes the newest brand, Le Petit Pali , by Palisociety. Bespoke design is featured at both properties, with 34 rooms at the Ocean Avenue location and 24 rooms at the 8 th Avenue location. Guests have access to both properties, each with small luxuries like Champagne breakfast and daily social hours spotlighting beloved local businesses.

A stone's throw from the beach, Carmel Beach Hotel has 26 guestrooms that span seven historic buildings, offering ocean views and private decks. The luxury hotel features a guest-only spa and Secoya Restaurant, helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Justin Cogley .

New and Diverse Culinary Offerings

Monterey County's ever-evolving culinary scene is embracing diverse flavors and experiences with a range of new restaurants and bars, each with its own story to tell:

Mainlander's Tropical Cocktail Lounge ( Salinas ) | Opening Summer 2024

Located upstairs from the newly opened Live @ Heirloom Pizza Co., Mainlander's Tropical Cocktail Lounge will offer rum-based drinks in a tropical lounge.

Sweet Reba's, a small Carmel bakery run by a Food Network Cake Wars alum, will expand bringing its beloved sweet treats into Oldtown Salinas. With a larger location, Sweet Reba's Salinas will offer additional savory items and lunch items to its menu.

Carmel Plaza will welcome Jeju this spring, offering authentic cuisine from South Korea and Jeju Island; meanwhile, enthusiasts can savor a preview at Carmel Burger Bar until Jeju's full-fledged launch.

Otto Kramm will open his first shop in downtown Salinas this spring offering an array of sourdough bread loaves, dinner rolls and pretzels, along with pastries and hot food.

Opening in Pacific Grove this spring, Hops and Fog is a brewpub complete with a wood-fired oven.

As the flagship restaurant of The Village, Solstice treats every day as the longest day of summer with its celebratory vibe and approachable but inspired cuisine fashioned with the bounty of local produce, fish and game, with a live fire at the hands of Chef Tim Eelman (formerly of Big Sur Bakery, Sierra Mar at Post Ranch Inn, The Perennial and Aster).

Located at the entrance to the Big Sur Valley, alongside the Big Sur River, The Village hosts a trio of progressive hospitality offerings including Big Sur Bodega, Solstice and Word of Mouth Yoga that invite visitors to immerse themselves in Big Sur's majestic history, inspired flavor and community-centric spirit.

Los Angeles cheese and sandwich shop, a media darling and beloved by locals and celebrities alike, Lady & Larder's co-owners and twin sisters Sarah and Boo Simms return to their roots of Carmel Valley to open the second outpost. Highlighting local produce and cheese, charcuterie boards will be available for catering, and a cheese counter, natural wine and sandwiches in-store.

By Chef/Owner Susana Alvarez of the beloved Villa Azteca in Salinas , Nicolás Cocina de Herencia honors Alvarez's heritage, serving specialty Michoacán dishes and incorporating three generations of family recipes through an inventive lens. Located in Carmel Plaza, the chic and upscale space is meticulously designed with traditional Mexican elements.

Internationally acclaimed after its third place ranking in the 1976 Judgement of Paris , Chalone Vineyard opened its newest tasting room in the Carmel Plaza offering a warm, wood-laden atmosphere. Explore a selection of award-winning wine from Monterey County's oldest producing vineyard, alongside a caviar pairing or cheeses.

Specializing in deep dish and thin crust pizzas, Heirloom Pizza Co. brings their coveted pies and late-night dining to the booming Main Street of Salinas , along with a live music venue in a 10,000 sq. ft. art deco space.

Ad Astra Bread Co., prized by locals and restaurateurs, debuted its new headquarters in the heart of downtown Monterey , offering naturally leavened sourdough bread and artisanal baked goods in a 3,000 square-foot space including al fresco dining.

Bringing a vineyard wine garden into the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea, The Annex offers local wines by the Folktale Group and curated small plates in the new courtyard and interior attached to esteemed Seventh & Dolores restaurant.

The second location of Post No Bills is located at The Barnyard with two patios and a spacious interior with water buffalo couches and beer keg chandeliers. The full kitchen offers pub fare, served late, to accompany the over 14 taps of local brews.

Livening up downtown Monterey is the newest day and nightclub featuring a tropical disco atmosphere, a HiFi listening room by day that is transformed into a discotheque-inspired lounge by night.

Noteworthy Events and Immersive Experiences

Monterey offers a plethora of entertainment for all age ranges, with new attractions this year including:

Tipsy Putt ( Monterey ) | Opening February 2024

The indoor mini golf-sports bar is adding a Monterey location steps from Cannery Row, offering local craft beer and wine, casual Mexican food and a variety of interactive games.

Monterey's newest entertainment destination, Treasure Hunt : The Ride is a first-of-its-kind story told through an immersive, interactive dark ride about Pirate Captain Hippolyte Bouchard , the only pirate to attack Monterey in 1818. The pirate-themed experience includes competition and excitement as guests ride Cavern Cars together as they seek lost treasure, battle skeleton pirates and evade a mighty kraken. Treasure Hunt : The Ride is Cannery Row's only theme park ride.

An homage to 80s arcade games, High Score Arcade offers over 170 vintage games, from Donkey Kong and Pac-Man to Street Fighter. Unlimited plays with hourly or all-day admission options with canned beer are available.

2024 Milestones

This year, Monterey County celebrates momentous milestones and anniversaries:

Return of Pebble Beach Food & Wine | April 4-7, 2024

After a four-year hiatus, Pebble Beach Food & Wine returns next spring to bring the country's most creative epicurean minds to Pebble Beach to showcase their talents for a one-of-a-kind culinary festival.

Big Sur's first hotel and restaurant, originally called Apple Pie Inn, is a beloved gathering place nestled in the majestic redwoods alongside the Big Sur River. Locals and visitors alike stop for a riverside stay, provisions at the general store and famed burrito bar, a leisurely lunch at the restaurant or a sit in one of the chairs installed in the river itself.

first hotel and restaurant, originally called Apple Pie Inn, is a beloved gathering place nestled in the majestic redwoods alongside the Big Sur River. Locals and visitors alike stop for a riverside stay, provisions at the general store and famed burrito bar, a leisurely lunch at the restaurant or a sit in one of the chairs installed in the river itself. 40 th Anniversary of Monterey Bay Aquarium

Monterey Bay Aquarium reflects on four decades of unparalleled marine conservation, groundbreaking exhibits and transformative public engagement, solidifying its commitment to oceanic preservation and education.

Monterey Bay Aquarium reflects on four decades of unparalleled marine conservation, groundbreaking exhibits and transformative public engagement, solidifying its commitment to oceanic preservation and education. 25 th Anniversary of Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program

The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program commemorates a quarter-century of pioneering sustainable seafood initiatives, empowering consumers, chefs and businesses globally to make environmentally responsible choices for a healthier ocean, with its impactful guidelines implemented globally.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program commemorates a quarter-century of pioneering sustainable seafood initiatives, empowering consumers, chefs and businesses globally to make environmentally responsible choices for a healthier ocean, with its impactful guidelines implemented globally. 65th Anniversary of the Artichoke Festival

California's official state vegetable has a colorful history: even Norma Jean Mortenson , better known as Marilyn Monroe , was named California's first honorary Artichoke Queen in 1948. Eleven years later in 1959, the official Artichoke Festival began as a harvest celebration and ode to the region known as the "Artichoke Center of the World," and today continues to support the heritage of Castroville's dynamic farming community.

