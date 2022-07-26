New Income Stream for Truck Drivers: Advertising on Trucks

WEST MONROE, La., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has never been easy to be a trucker, but lately things have been worse than normal. Skyrocketing diesel prices have made the economics almost impossible for independent operators. Now, a new company, Extra Mile Ads, is offering truckers a little good news: the chance to earn extra income by advertising on their trucks.

Charles Morton, the co-founder of Extra Mile Ads , explains that "Every truck driver knows they are towing a 53' foot double sided billboard and billboards are not cheap." The average cost of a billboard ranges from $1,312 in a month in Nebraska to an average of $8,480 in New York, but a market for truck advertising does not exist.

Trackable Results

Extra Miles Ads' proprietary software allows advertisers to track every ad. This allows advertisers to see which truck generated a sale in real time, and add additional resources in that area.

"Our goal is to generate sales, not just views," Morton explained. The advertisements will be polymer stickers that can be placed directly on the trucks by the driver, and the ads will be focused on making sales.

Extra Mile Ads believes that advertisers will pay a premium for their service, because, except for a small set up charge to cover printing and shipping the ad to the truck driver, right now advertisers only pay for results.

This is a different strategy from traditional billboard advertising. It is only made possible by recent technological developments, and Extra Mile believes it will be appealing to both advertisers and truckers.

How Much Will Truck Drivers Earn?

This issue is tricky. "I could say truckers are going to make $5000 a month. That would get a lot of drivers to sign up, but lying is no way to start a business." Morton explains that Extra Mile has to build trust among truckers.

"Our driving partners are critical. They will earn a percentage of what the company earns on every sale and sometimes bonuses based on the offer and they will get paid on time," Morton explained, noting that many offers will include lifetime commissions to drivers who remain in the program. Earnings will depend on which advertising campaigns the drivers join, how many miles they drive, and the region they operate in.

However, Morton is optimistic in the long run, "It is going to start slow, but I believe that some drivers will eventually earn $1,500 a month or more." First, they need to sign up enough truckers to be viable. "We have to have the trucks."

Drivers Registration

Extra Mile has already had interest from some advertisers, but to really launch the business they need truck drivers to sign up. "We need to be able to approach advertisers with our offer and to do that we need trucks."

Morton hopes drivers will appreciate his honesty, go to Extra Miles' Driver Sign-Up page, and register. "It is a simple process. It only takes a few minutes, and there is no commitment."

Drivers always have 100% control of what they display on their truck.

Registering as a Driving Partner just makes drivers eligible to learn about possible ad campaigns. "Driving Partners will simply get texts and emails about upcoming ad campaigns. If they are interested then they apply for that campaign," Morton explained.

"Hopefully, this will be a win-win for everyone, but until we get enough trucks registered to test the model we will never know."

