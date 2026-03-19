New Independent Business Circle Launches in Frederick to Support Local Business Owners

FREDERICK, Md., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new leadership community designed specifically for small business owners is launching in Frederick, offering something typically reserved for large corporations: a confidential peer advisory group focused on strategy, resilience, and long-term profitability.

Erin Pelicano

The Independent Business Circle, founded by Frederick entrepreneur and consultant Erin Pelicano, brings together local business owners in small, curated groups to discuss leadership challenges, decision-making, and sustainable growth. Unlike networking groups, the Circle focuses on real conversations about the pressures and responsibilities that come with leading an independent business.

Frederick is home to an incredible number of independent businesses, but most owners lead in isolation. The Independent Business Circle is designed to change that.

"Large companies have boards, advisors, and executive peer groups," said Pelicano. "Most small business owners have none of that. They carry every decision themselves. The Independent Business Circle gives them a trusted room of peers where they can think clearly, share challenges, and make better decisions."

Each Circle operates as a membership-based peer advisory group, bringing together a small number of established business owners who meet regularly in confidential sessions focused on strategy, leadership, and real world business challenges.

Pelicano is the founder of The Venture Project, a platform dedicated to helping independent businesses build resilience, adaptability, and profitability. A former engineer and founder of a nationally recognized American Made jewelry brand, Pelicano launched her consulting work after navigating a stage-four cancer battle while running her business and raising three children during the pandemic.

Her work now focuses on helping business owners strengthen the strategic foundations of their companies. Pelicano recently taught "Profitable American-Made Branding" through the American Craft Council's Craft Lab, collaborates with Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) to support entrepreneurs, and serves as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence mentor with OneDay, a global entrepreneurship education platform.

The Independent Business Circle builds on that work by creating a local structure where business owners can continue developing as leaders long after startup programs end.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy," Pelicano said. "But leadership can be incredibly isolating. When owners have a place to think strategically with peers who understand their reality, the entire community benefits."

The program is now accepting interest from Frederick-area business owners who want to participate in the inaugural Circle.

About The Venture Project

The Venture Project is a consulting and leadership platform founded by Erin Pelicano that helps independent business owners build resilient, profitable companies through strategic advisory, leadership circles, and educational programs.

For more information:

https://www.theventurepro.com/independent-business-circle

SOURCE The Venture Project