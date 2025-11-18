NEW INDEPENDENT TESTING CONFIRMS DEXIS NOMAD™ PRO 2 DELIVERS 7X LESS RADIATION LEAKAGE AT THE TRIGGER*

-Rigorous Safety Standards Provide Greater Confidence For Clinician and Patient Protection-

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DEXIS™, a global leader in dental imaging, today announced the results of the new independent radiation testing for its handheld, portable X-ray system, NOMAD™ Pro 2. The findings confirm that NOMAD Pro 2 meets and exceeds the latest IEC standards** and demonstrates seven times less X-ray radiation leakage at the trigger compared to the leading competitor.* This reinforces DEXIS' commitment to imaging innovation and dedication to reducing radiation for both patients and clinical staff. With radiation exposure a critical concern at the point of care, clinicians can operate with even greater confidence.

"The NOMAD Pro 2 reflects years of scientific advancement and field experience," said Rainer Harjunpää, VP for Regulatory Affairs at DEXIS. "As the pioneers of portable X-ray technology, DEXIS has built a system that not only meets but exceeds rigorous safety and performance standards."

In addition to exceeding rigorous safety and performance requirements, the NOMAD Pro 2 delivers practical advantages at the point of care. Its handheld, portable, and cordless design lets clinicians remain chairside, improving workflow efficiency, streamlining imaging, and helping to reduce patient movement, minimize retakes, and enhance comfort – all without compromising image quality. Built for clinical versatility, the NOMAD Pro 2 adapts to a wide range of clinical environments and delivers long battery life to support uninterrupted care.

DEXIS continues its commitment to driving innovation in digital dentistry by empowering clinicians with intelligent, intuitive tools that elevate patient care and practice efficiency. For more information on the NOMAD Pro 2, visit DEXIS.com.

About DEXIS

DEXIS, part of the Envista family of brands, is a global leader in dental imaging, uniting the industry's most trusted brands across 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning, and diagnostic software within a single, connected, AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies are designed with smart simplicity to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic precision, increase productivity, and support better patient outcomes. By unifying imaging and diagnostic tools under one brand, DEXIS empowers dental professionals to diagnose with greater confidence and deliver more efficient care with one connected ecosystem - built on choice. To learn more, visit DEXIS.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

*Testing performed with identical exposure times near the trigger location. Results may vary depending on test methodology.

**IEC 60601-2-65 Edition 1.2

