New Index from Sepio Systems Helps Enterprises Measure and Understand Risk Exposure to Hardware-based Cyber Attacks

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems announced today the launch of the Hardware Access Control Index (HACx), an objective assessment, based on a range of variables, that helps organizations understand hardware security posture. The company offers a rogue hardware mitigation guarantee as part of its HAC-1 solution, in partnership with Munich Re Group (Munich Re), one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance, and insurance-related risk solutions whereby Munich Re insures Sepio's liabilities under the guarantee. Backed by this assurance, it is a first of its kind index to track these kinds of vulnerabilities across enterprises and industries.

CSO Magazine reported that 63 percent of companies were potentially compromised last year due to a hardware security breach. Yet this kind of attack can go unseen as it "lives" below the network layer, making it invisible to most cybersecurity mitigation measures and software that counter networking and software-based attacks. HACx fills the information void by equipping CISOs with actionable intelligence that provides targeted risk awareness.

"Cybersecurity is not about achieving an absolute level of security – there is no 100% security level," said Bentsi Ben-atar, CMO and Co-founder, Sepio Systems. "It is about how your organization measures against other potential targets that cybercriminals are evaluating. CISOs need to verify that they are leading the pack and not following it, and to do that, they need to know how they measure up. As hardware-based attack campaigns are gaining more in popularity, HACx provides the required data for cross industry and cross vertical comparison."

HACx provides an objective and comprehensive assessment of a company's cybersecurity posture levels with regards to an organization's Hardware Access Control. The effort is led by Sepio Systems research team and based on usable data from customers and risk assessment scans.

"The HAC-1 solution fills an important gap in hardware security, like rogue device mitigation originating from internal abusers and supply chain attacks," said Michael Berger, Head of AI Insurance at Munich Re. "By insuring Sepio's guarantee for its rogue device mitigation service with our unique solution aiSure, we support a truly innovative company that is a pioneer in its field."

HAC-1 capabilities include:

Ultimate Visibility - full asset visibility - IT/OT/IoT

Control - Granular Policy Enforcement

RDM - Rogue Device Mitigation

For more information about the HACx joint initiative from Sepio Systems and Munich Re, please visit: www.sepio.systems

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance, and insurance-related risk solutions. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. The insurance for Sepio is underwritten by a primary insurance carrier of Munich Re, which is an S&P AA- rated international insurance company, eligible to write surplus lines insurance in all US states. The Policy is subject to exclusions, deductibles, and a policy limit.

About Sepio Systems

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli Intelligence community, Sepio HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurance companies, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more: www.sepio.systems .

