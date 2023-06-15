New Induction Hardening Machine for Shafts and Gears was Launched From HLQ Induction Equipment Co.,Ltd

The owners claimed that their latest innovation will revolutionizes the manufacturing industry.

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HLQ Induction Equipment Co.,Ltd, an ISO 9000-2000 certified ultrasonic welding machine and induction machine manufacturer from China, recently launched a new induction hardening machine that uses electromagnetic induction to heat and harden the surface of metallic components. The owners claimed that the induction hardening machine is engineered for shafts and gears commonly used in the automotive, aerospace, and machinery industries and is meant to improve the surface hardness and wear resistance of components such as shafts, gears, and bearings.

"Shafts and gears are crucial components in many industrial machines and equipment. They are responsible for transmitting power and motion from one part of the machinery to another. However, due to constant friction and wear and tear, these parts can become worn out and damaged over time. This can lead to costly repairs, downtime, and even safety hazards for workers. To combat this issue, our induction hardening machines have been developed to increase the durability and lifespan of these critical machine components", said Cali Chen, one of the key executives of HLQ Induction Equipment Co.,Ltd.

According to the executive, the machine uses a surface hardening method called electromagnetic induction heating to heat the surface of a workpiece to a temperature above its transformation point. The transformation point is the temperature at which the microstructure of the material changes. Once the material reaches the transformation point, it is quickly quenched to create a hard, wear-resistant surface layer. The core of the material remains unchanged, retaining its original properties.

"Induction hardening works by passing an alternating current through a coil to create a rapidly changing magnetic field. The workpiece is placed inside or near the coil, and the magnetic field induces eddy currents in the surface of the material. These eddy currents generate heat, causing the surface of the material to reach the transformation point. The surface is then quenched with water or oil to create a hard surface layer. The depth of the hardened layer can be controlled by adjusting the power of the induction hardening machine and the frequency of the alternating current. The higher the power and frequency, the shallower the hardened layer. The hardened layer can range from 0.5mm to 6mm, depending on the application", he added.

HLQ Induction Equipment Co.,Ltd promises to deliver several benefits over other hardening methods for gears and shafts. The main benefit is that induction hardening creates a hard surface layer while retaining the original properties of the core material so that the component remains strong and durable, while still being able to withstand shock and fatigue. The owners also added that induction hardening is a fast and efficient process and has a low distortion rate.

"Using induction heating machines for hardening has several advantages over other hardening methods. The main advantage is that induction hardening is a clean and environmentally friendly process. There are no emissions or waste products, making it a sustainable choice for production. Another advantage is that induction hardening machines are easy to operate and require minimal maintenance. The machines are designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive controls and interfaces. They also have a long lifespan, with minimal wear and tear on components. Induction hardening machines are also versatile and can be used for a variety of applications. They can be used for hardening gears, shafts, bearings, and other components. They can also be used for brazing, annealing, and other heating processes", said the executive.

Common Applications of induction hardening for gears and shafts include hardening gears and shafts in the automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries. The machine can also be used for other components that require a hard, wear-resistant surface layer, such as bearings, camshafts, and valve stems, the owners maintained.

"Our induction hardening machine fits various production requirements and budgets. We have a proven track record of producing high-quality machines. If somebody is interested in learning more about induction hardening or need help choosing the right machine for their needs, they can contact us for a consultation", said Cali Chen.

