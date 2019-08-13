New Industrial Revolution Study 2019: The New $25 Trillion Dollar Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Industrial Revolution: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve explosive growth generating several new trillion-dollar markets as the digital economy takes hold.



Across the industrial spectrum, smart devices and robots prove their value by managing digital information in real-time across enterprise boundaries, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering the costs of manufacturing and logistics management is a key benefit.



This study provides the bare outlines of 25 new trillion-dollar market segments, describing how the New Industrial Revolution will unfold. Each section provides a brief market description of market opportunity, market change, market forecasts, and market shares in many of the leading market segments impacted by the New Industrial Revolution. The rapid change in how business is conducted and how people are cared for is an exciting new development in business and industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. New Industrial Revolution Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Dynamics

1.1.1 First Industrial Revolution

1.1.2 Billions of People Connected by Mobile Devices

1.1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.2 New Industrial Revolution Challenges and Opportunities

1.3 Capital Markets Prevail, Market Drivers Represent Disruptive Forces

1.3.1 Not a Government Function

1.3.2 Net Increase in Inequality

1.3.3 Disruption of The Existing Value Chain and The Velocity of Disruption

1.4 Trillion Dollar Markets



2. New Industrial Revolution Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 New Industrial Revolution

2.1.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces

2.2 Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0

2.2.1 Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Market Forecast

2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing

2.2.3 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Shares

2.2.4 Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Market Forecasts

2.2.5 Additive Manufacturing

2.3 Supply Chain Automation

2.4 Internet of Things (IoT)

2.4.1 IoT Technology Market Driving Forces

2.4.2 IoT Technology Market Challenges

2.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Shares

2.4.4 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Forecasts

2.4.5 IoT Market Opportunity Huge

2.4.6 2 Trillion Devices for Internet of Things by 2025

2.4.7 Apple Buys Intel Modem

2.4.8 IBM Buys Red Hat

2.4.9 IoT Depends on Micro-Electro-Mechanical Sensors (MEMs) Sensors Market Shares

2.4.10 MEMs Market Is Ripe for Consolidation

2.4.11 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Sensor Market Shares

2.4.12 MEMs Sensors Market Forecasts

2.5 Tablets, Apps, and Smart Phones

2.5.1 Wireless Connectivity Transforms the World Opening New Trillion-Dollar Markets:

2.5.2 Tablet Apps Congruent Technology for All Robots

2.6 5G

2.7 Self-Driving Cars

2.7.1 Self-Driving Cars, Light Trucks, SUVs

2.7.2 Self-Driving Car and Light Truck Market Shares

2.7.3 Adaptive Cruise Control Step One to Self-Driving

2.7.4 Waymo / Google Self-Driving Car

2.7.5 Google Self-Driving Car

2.7.6 Google Self-Driving Car from Auto Components

2.7.7 BMW

2.7.8 BMW And Intel to Bring A Fleet of Self-Driving Cars to The Road by The End Of 2017

2.7.9 MIT and BMW

2.7.10 Daimler AG / Mercedes-Benz Self Driving Car

2.8 Electric Vehicles

2.8.1 Electric Car Market Forecasts

2.8.2 Electric Vehicle Car Segment Market Forecasts, Small, Mid-Size, Luxury. And TaaS, Shipments

2.8.3 $20 Trillion To Replace1.2 Billion ICE-Powered Vehicles with Electric Vehicles

2.8.4 Tesla

2.8.5 Tesla Autonomous Driving

2.8.6 Tesla Premium Electric Vehicles

2.8.7 Tesla Dual Motor Model S

2.8.8 Tesla Motors Computer-Assisted Mode Car Involved in Fatal Crash While Driving Autonomously

2.8.9 Tesla Attention to Security

2.8.10 Tesla Hardware Safety Features

2.8.11 Tesla Software Safety Features

2.8.12 Tesla Driverless Car Features

2.8.13 Jaguar Driverless Cars

2.8.14 IBM

2.9 Ride-Hailing Services

2.9.1 Peer-to-Peer Services

2.9.2 Tesla

2.9.3 Uber

2.9.4 Uber Autonomous Trucks Developed by Otto

2.9.5 Uber / Carnegie Mellon Partnership

2.9.6 Uber Endorses Self-Driving Cars for Its Business

2.9.7 Uber Ride-Sharing App

2.9.8 Uber Purchases AI Startup, Creates Machine Learning Lab

2.9.9 Uber

2.9.10 Uber

2.9.11 Uber Revenue

2.9.12 Lyft

2.9.13 Autonomous Car and Light Truck / SUV Market Forecasts, Units, Worldwide, 2017-2023

2.9.14 Apple

2.9.15 Softbank

2.9.16 Softbank Arm Processor Has Protections Against Random Errors

2.9.17 Softbank Arm Self Driving Bus

2.9.18 Softbank IoT Addresses Self-Driving

2.9.19 SoftBank ARM Acquisition Brings the Internet of Things

2.9.20 Multiple Cars Per Person

2.10 Robots

2.10.1 Robot Market Driving Forces

2.10.2 Robots Set to Bring A New Industrial Revolution

2.10.3 Robot Forecasts

2.10.4 Robots Poised to Change Market Segment Economics

2.10.5 First Wave of Automated Process

2.10.6 Robots Third Wave of Automated Process

2.10.7 Robot Target Markets

2.10.8 Robots and Drones to Become a $45Bn Industry by 2038

2.10.9 Robotic Vision Processes Become Massively More Productive

2.11 Drones

2.11.1 Drone Challenges

2.11.2 Drone Fleet Systems

2.11.3 Smart Drone Infrastructure Standards

2.11.4 Drone Market Shares

2.11.5 Drone Market Forecasts

2.12 Smart Cities

2.12.1 Smart City Market Shares

2.12.2 IBM Market Leader in Smart City Revenue

2.12.3 IBM Watson Smart City Leadership

2.12.4 Smart Building Technologies Market

2.12.5 IBM Improving the Quality of Urban Services

2.12.6 Bill Gates Invests in Smart City

2.13 Online Retail: $27 Trillion Opportunity by 2025

2.13.1 Retail Online E-Commerce Markets

2.14 Health and Wellness

2.14.1 Wellness Market Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2019-2025

2.15 BioMaterials

2.16 Augmented Reality

2.16.1 Augmented Reality Step by Step Procedure Manuals

2.16.2 AR Evolving A Presence in Communication and Collaboration

2.16.3 Augmented Reality Market Driving Forces

2.16.4 AR Game Program Development

2.16.5 Augmented Reality Market Shares

2.16.6 Augmented Reality Market Forecasts

2.17 Cloud and Data Center Spending

2.17.1 Big Four Cloud Providers:

2.17.2 Type of Customer Buying These Products

2.17.3 Componentization

2.17.4 Scalable Data Center Wired Adapter Processor Market Driving Forces

2.17.5 Scalable IT Infrastructure Data Center Processor Market Driving Forces

2.17.6 Suppliers of Intelligent Interconnect Solutions

2.17.7 Data Growth Continues to Drive Infrastructure Scalability

2.17.8 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Processor Adapter Market Shares:

2.17.9 Scalable Wired Infrastructure Adapter Market Forecasts:

2.17.10 Critical Challenge of Handling Exponentially Expanding Volumes of Transactions and Data

2.17.11 Mega Data Centers

2.17.12 Mega Data Centers Have Stepped in To Do the Job of Automated Process

2.17.13 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Fabric Implementation

2.17.14 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Different from the Hyperscale Cloud

2.17.15 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Automatic Rules and Push-Button Actions

2.17.16 Making Individual Circuits and Devices Unimportant Is A Primary Aim of Fabric Architecture

2.17.17 Digital Data Expanding Exponentially, Global IP Traffic Passes Zettabyte (1000 Exabytes) Threshold

2.17.18 Google Kubernetes Open Source Container Control System

2.17.19 Google Kubernetes a Defacto Standard Container Management System

2.17.20 Google Shift from Bare Metal to Container Controllers

2.17.21 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Driving Forces

2.17.22 Mega Data Center Market Shares

2.17.23 Cloud Datacenter, Co-Location, and Social Media Cloud, Revenue Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016

2.17.24 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Forecasts

2.17.25 Data Center Manager Not Career Track for CEO

2.17.26 IT is Everything for the Business

2.18 Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market Driving Forces

2.18.1 Blockchain Leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.18.2 Blockchain Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017

2.18.3 Blockchain Market Forecasts

2.18.4 Blockchain Market Description and Market Dynamics

2.18.5 Blockchains: Cryptographically Secured Distributed Ledgers

2.19 5G Communications

2.19.1 Small Cells Bring Transformational 5G

2.19.2 Small Cells Definition

2.19.3 Small Cells Set to Be Major Enabler for 5G

2.19.4 Vision for 5G

2.19.5 Outdoor Small Cell Market Is in The Beginning Stages of Deployment

2.19.6 5G Brings IoT Communications Trillion Dollar Markets

2.20 Artificial Intelligence

2.20.1 Artificial Intelligence AI Economic Impact

2.20.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars, Light Trucks, SUVs

2.20.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars / Connected Cars / Transportation

2.20.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share of Companies in The Computer and Auto Industries

2.20.5 Companies in The Tech Industries Building Auto Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processors

2.20.6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Car and Light Truck Software, Component, and Vehicle Auto Market Forecasts

2.20.7 Artificial Intelligence Integrated Software Systems Auto Market

2.20.8 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Car and Light Truck Market Forecasts

2.20.9 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Car Forecasts

2.20.10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cars

2.20.11 Auto Processors Auto Processor

2.20.12 Multiple Cars Per Person

2.20.13 Autonomous Vehicle Software



3. New Industrial Revolution Broadband Description

3.1 Wireless Broadband

3.2 Education



4 New Industrial Revolution: Trillion-Dollar Markets Bring Time for Fairness and Integrity

4.1 Robots Do More Work

4.1.1 Nature of Labor Changes

4.1.2 Robot Collaborative Work with Labor Changes Tasks

4.1.3 Now Is the Time to Pull the Workers into the Same Capitalist System Enjoyed by the Rich Guys



5. New Industrial Revolution Selected Company Profiles

5.1 ABB: Continuing Growth

5.2 Amazon

5.2.1 Amazon Business

5.2.2 Amazon Competition

5.2.3 Amazon Description

5.2.4 Amazon Revenue

5.3 b+m Surface Systems GmbH Painting Robots

5.4 Facebook Cyber currency

5.4.1 Facebook Technology

5.4.2 Facebook Sales and Operations

5.4.3 Facebook Management Discussion

5.4.4 Facebook

5.4.5 Facebook App Draining Smart Phone Batteries

5.4.6 Facebook Messaging Provides Access to User Behavioral Data

5.4.7 Facebook Creating Better Ads

5.4.8 Facebook Next Generation Services

5.4.9 Facebook Platform

5.4.10 Facebook Free Basics

5.4.11 Facebook AI

5.5 Goldman Sachs Blockchain

5.6 Google

5.6.1 Google

5.6.2 Google Search Technology

5.6.3 Google Recognizes World Is Increasingly Mobile

5.6.4 Google Nest

5.7 IBM

5.7.1 IBM Blockchain

5.7.2 IBM Batavia

5.8 Intel

5.8.1 Intel Security Issues

5.9 JP Morgan Chase Blockchain

5.10 Lincoln Electronics

5.10.1 Lincoln Electric / Wolf Robotics

5.11 Mellanox Technologies

5.11.1 Mellanox Interconnect Solutions Increase Data Center Efficiency

5.11.2 Mellanox High-Performance Solutions

5.11.3 HPE Chooses Mellanox Spectrum To Power Store Fabric M-series Switches

5.11.4 Mellanox Converged Ethernet Storage Fabric

5.11.5 Mellanox Technologies Revenue

5.11.6 Mellanox Acquisition of EZchip

5.12 Microsoft

5.13 Nvidia

5.13.1 NVIDIA

5.14 Softbank

5.14.1 SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Sees 1 Trillion Devices for Internet of Things

5.15 Thales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zavyig





