New Industrial Services Investment Company, Oakley Services, Set to Drive Growth and Innovation in the South

13 Jun, 2023, 08:05 ET

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful construction entrepreneurs, Aaron and Coleen Phillips, are thrilled to announce the launch of Oakley Services, an innovative industrial services family office and investment company that aims to shape the future of their market in the South.

The Phillip's entrepreneurial journey began 15 years ago with the establishment of their first company, AMCON Industrial, and since then they've launched an impressive five more industry-leading construction services companies. Now, with the introduction of Oakley Services, the group is set to firmly plant its flag as the leading services group for manufacturing organizations in the region.

"We're thrilled to launch Oakley Services and embark on this new chapter," said Aaron Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO of Oakley Services. "According to Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), manufacturing projects account for a large portion of nonresidential construction growth in 2023 and the Southeast continues to position itself as a hotbed. Our firms are in a unique position to support the growing demand with the quality and scale of our capabilities."

Oakley Services sets itself apart from traditional investment groups by adopting a hands-on approach, actively engaging with its portfolio companies, and fostering long-term partnerships. "By providing financial resources, strategic guidance, and operational support, the family office aims to propel its companies to new heights of success," stated Coleen Phillips, Co-Founder and COO.

In addition to investing in existing companies, Oakley Services is committed to nurturing and incubating new business ideas in our sector. We've built an industrial innovation center in Fairburn, Georgia that serves as a hub for founders, technologists, and industry experts to come together and develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers. By cultivating a dynamic partner ecosystem fueled by creativity and collaboration, we plan to help Georgia remain at the center of the nation's modern day industrial revolution.

Britton Clark, CRO of Oakley Services, added, "We firmly believe that collaboration and partnerships are the keys to success in today's rapidly evolving construction landscape. Oakley Services will serve as a catalyst for growth, providing not just financial support, but also strategic guidance and operational expertise. We look forward to building a strong network of like-minded partners who are passionate about transforming the industrial services space."

Oakley Services' launch marks a significant milestone in the Phillip's journey. Their unwavering dedication, entrepreneurial acumen, and profound industry knowledge have laid the foundation for a venture like Oakley Services to shape the future of industrial services in the South.

ABOUT OAKLEY SERVICES 

Founded in 2023, Oakley Services is an innovative industrial services family office and investment company that aims to shape the future of the industry in the South. Its firms offer a comprehensive suite of contracting services that empower leading manufacturers and construction companies across the region. To learn more about Oakley Services or its individual firms (AMCON, LaborWorx, BoldAir, RIGUPATL, Helix, and DivvyWorx), visit oakleyservices.com.

