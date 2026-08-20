New Industry Report Reveals Restaurants Lose Billions Annually from Missed Calls and Weak Phone Operations

First-of-Its-Kind Analysis of 12,091 Restaurant Call Recordings Exposes Extensive Performance Gaps Across QSR, Fast Casual, FSR, and Pizza Segments

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revmo, the leading provider of voice-enabled conversational AI for restaurants, today released its comprehensive five-chapter report, the State of Restaurant Calls 2026, the most comprehensive analysis of restaurant phone performance conducted. Drawing from 12,091 actual call recordings across major restaurant segments, the report quantifies massive revenue leakage from missed calls, operational strain on staff, inconsistent service quality, and weak order enhancement, revealing an industry-wide crisis that costs billions in lost revenue.

The Revmo State of Calls 2026 Report

The findings are stark: Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) miss 40% of calls, Fast Casual operations collapse under dinner rush pressure, and even top-performing Pizza restaurants leave 71% of orders without upsell attempts. A single 50-location QSR chain loses an estimated $3.65 million annually from missed calls alone.

"Should you answer every call that comes into your restaurant? " Asked David Rev Ciancio, CMO of Salad House and Handcraft Burgers. "Yes. But is it the best use of your team members' time? Taking a team member away from helping a guest in-store to answer someone asking what time you close—that's where AI makes sense. If you have high call volume, wouldn't it be great if every call was answered quickly, without anyone sitting on hold? That's what AI does."

Key Findings by Segment:

QSR (Quick Service Restaurants):

Answer rate: 59.9% (miss rate: 40.1%)

Annual revenue leak: $73,000 per location from missed calls

Greeting consistency: 87.2% (highest in industry)

Revenue lost across 50 locations: $3.65 million annually

Fast Casual:

Answer rate: 75.3% (miss rate: 24.8%)

Catastrophic dinner degradation: 38-point collapse in greeting consistency

Wait times: increase of 31% from lunch to dinner

Performance across all metrics: deteriorates simultaneously during peak demand

Full-Service Restaurants (FSR):

Answer rate: 91.0% (miss rate: 9.0%)

Greeting consistency: 76.6% (inadequate for hospitality positioning)

Brand variance: Morton's 99.2% greeting rate vs. Golden Corral 27.5%

Hold times: average of 73 seconds when customers are placed on hold

Pizza:

Answer rate: 93.1% (best in industry)

Side suggestions: Only 28.6% of calls receive upsell attempts

Highest sentiment boost from professional greetings: (+0.31 points)

Industry-leading promotion mentions: 75.6%

AI Implementation: Quality Determines Everything

The report's final chapter examines artificial intelligence (AI) phone agents and reveals that implementation quality creates dramatic performance variance. Poorly configured AI systems underperform humans (3.30 vs. 3.90 sentiment scores), while properly configured ones exceed human performance on every metric (4.2+ sentiment, 18-22 second wait times, 100% greeting consistency).

"AI's greatest value is not only labor savings but also eliminating execution noise," said Ryan Louis, CEO of Revmo AI. "If AI ensures a 100% promotion mention rate, you can finally test offers objectively without wondering if staff mentioned them. Protecting margins with that level of clean decision intelligence while simultaneously freeing up teams to run the restaurant is worth significantly more than just the hourly wages saved."

Methodology

The State of Restaurant Calls 2026 analyzes 12,091 restaurant call recordings across QSR, Fast Casual, Full-Service Restaurant (FSR), and Pizza segments. Calls were evaluated for answer rates, rings before pickup, wait times, hold duration, greeting consistency, service quality, sentiment scores, promotion mentions, and upsell attempts. Data collection occurred across multiple time zones, dayparts, and seasonal periods to ensure representative sampling. AI versus human performance benchmarks include 224 AI-answered calls and 9,187 human-answered calls.

About Revmo

Revmo AI is a workflow orchestration platform that answers every inbound interaction and carries it through to completion, 24/7. Built for multi-location enterprises, Revmo's virtual agent handles voice, email, chat, and SMS in 32 languages and integrates directly with the systems you already run on. Instead of just answering the call or handing off at the first complex step, Revmo completes the workflow, whether that's booking the appointment, resolving the question, or closing the sale. Learn more at revmo.ai.

Media Contact

Meagan DeMenna

VP of Marketing

Revmo

602-909-2252

[email protected]

www.revmo.ai

Supporting Resources

Download Chapter 1 (Free): https://revmo.ai/guides/state-of-calls-report

Media-Only Resource to Get the Full Report: https://clicks.revmo.ai/hubfs/Revmo%20State%20of%20Calls%202026%20Report%20-%20Full.pdf

Revenue Leak Calculator: revmo.ai/missed-call-restaurant-calculator

Donatos Case Study: revmo.ai/donatos-case-study

Simco Case Study: revmo.ai/simco-restaurants

Jalapeño Inferno Case Study: revmo.ai/jalapeno-inferno

SOURCE Revmo AI