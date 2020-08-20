New Infographic from OneDine Shows How Restaurants Can Recover and Remain Profitable in 2020 and Beyond

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant tech company OneDine has developed a restaurant-focused infographic that highlights a three-part plan for "Restaurant Recovery" in 2020 and beyond due to COVID-19. Most restaurants must function at 75% capacity in order to achieve profitability. With many restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity or less, it's essential to identify how they can make up the remaining 25 percent.

Contributing factors for restaurant recovery have been identified through expert insight from OneDine and include:



Restaurant Recovery: Contactless Dining, Labor Optimization and the Customer Journey

Contactless dining; Labor optimization; and Changing the customer journey

The infographic showcases each factor, including the specific combination of technology and recommended process to help restaurants work towards profitability in a socially distanced and contactless environment. It also includes new recommendations for the physical set up of the dining space, which can reduce the number of non-engagement server tasks and put a new focus on increased service.

"The only way for restaurants to truly remain profitable is a redesign and refocus both the on and off-premise dining experiences. We have worked with hundreds of restaurant brands in the past few months to get our technology onboarded. We've also been virtually 'hands on' with management to help with process and workflow improvements. Our best practices are working," said Rom Krupp, founder and CEO of OneDine.

The new "Restaurant Recovery" infographic can be viewed at: www.onedine.com/infographic .

About OneDine

OneDine® is the leader in contactless ordering, payment, and mobile menu solutions. For restaurants operating with today's heightened expectations the platform optimizes labor, eliminates fraudulent credit card chargebacks, enables guest-side ordering and payment with no app required, features tableside EMV and PCI Compliance with P2P encryption, and enhances merchant marketing efforts. It syncs with existing restaurant POS systems and allows restaurant leadership to survey customers and gain data and real-time insights on operational improvement, menu modification and more. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. ( www.onedine.com )

