New Informatica Salesforce Guides Improve Access to Enterprise Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the launch of Informatica Salesforce Guides for Hybrid Data Access at Dreamforce 2019, held this week in San Francisco. The guides provide a simple workflow experience that helps users automate Salesforce tasks and gain real-time interactive access to Salesforce cloud data and on-premises data, eliminating complex integration tasks.

The new solution features the Informatica Guide Designer, an easy way for any user to quickly develop and deliver workflows that are embedded within the Salesforce user interface, with no coding required. The guides eliminate inefficiencies associated with managing disparate data sources and allow users to easily input and access relevant data for sales, service, and marketing activities, such as lead-to-close sales lifecycle processes and call center automation.

Additional capabilities in Informatica Salesforce Guides for Hybrid Data Access include:

No-code visual guide screen designer providing access to data within and external to Salesforce.

Salesforce and third-party system metadata discovery enabling point-and-click selection of objects and fields to work with on the screen.

Auto-discovery of Salesforce custom objects and fields.

One-click publishing and sharing of guides with the entire sales team.

Sample guides for lead nurturing, sales qualification, and call scripting.

High-performance, multi-tenant platform that scales with customers' business needs.

Social and mobile support for iPad, iPhone, and Android devices, as well as Salesforce Chatter.

Supporting Quote:

"Today's enterprise data users span many business units and technology levels. Quick and easy access to data is imperative for all line of business users as organizations look to provide better customer experiences and leverage insights for data-driven decisions," said Ronen Schwartz senior vice president and general manager, Data Integration, Data Engineering, and Cloud, Informatica. "Salesforce Guides is an innovative, no-code, visual approach to any data within and external to Salesforce that is accessible to all users – from citizen integrators to system administrators and integration experts. Informatica offers the leading data and application integration to Salesforce to its thousands of joint Informatica/Salesforce customers."

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica is a registered trademark of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

