New Infusion Beach Club Palm Springs Offers $20 Summer Room Rates

According to Chris Rosas, Managing Member of Infusion Beach Club, "While some restrictions apply, we really are offering guests the opportunity to book room nights at $20…even on weekends! The Infusion brand is known for leading the way in the hospitality and entertainment industry and we believe this new club program is unlike any other in the country."

Infusion Beach Club, located in the hot Palm Springs North End District, is close to many local attractions and is walking distance to downtown. Formerly the Monroe Hotel, the sixty-two-room property has undergone a two-year major renovation and redesign to transform into a completely new hotel experience. Each room is handcrafted with warm wood accents with posh club furnishings and cloud-like bedding. Outside amenities include a spacious 5,500 square foot pool area with mountain views, electronic cabanas with louvered roofs and privacy shades, unique turf daybeds, and a pebble beer garden. While IBC's restaurant, 1769 Social, is still under construction, a Spanish styled cold tapas menu is currently offered with craft cocktails and liquor ice pops, until the full menu is launched later this year.

"We're excited to introduce Infusion Beach Club to Palm Springs and the world during our soft-launch this summer with a full grand opening expected this September. Our club program is our way of thanking everyone for their support during our renovation and encouraging all to experience the 'cool' hot summer nights of Palm Springs," says Rosas. IBC's calendar is posted and updated daily on their website and includes a wide range of activities, events, and entertainment including wine tastings, yoga classes, guest artist performances, poolside movie nights, and more.

More information on Infusion Beach Club, along with full terms of club membership can be found at www.infusionbcps.com.

