New Ingenico Card Readers Enable More Nimble and Mobile Checkout Experiences for Shoppers

ATLANTA, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, announced its Moby/5500 series of card readers. Ingenico's latest mobile point of sale (mobile POS) solution offers merchants versatility and flexibility in creating frictionless checkout experiences for shoppers. Built to support merchants and ISVs in designing checkout experiences catered to increasing shopper expectations, the Moby/5500 series accepts a variety of electronic payment methods, including EMV, magstripe and NFC/contactless, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. The device is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows mobile and tablet devices, making it easy to accept payment virtually anywhere. The Moby/5500 also has a variant available that is compliant with the PCI Council's SPOC Standard, enabling ISVs and developers to offer solutions capable of PIN on Mobile transactions.

Since the Moby/5500 is a flexible, compact solution that is compatible with a variety of smartphones and tablets, it's uniquely positioned to work across a variety of different use cases and environments, including at the counter, in the aisle, at the table, curbside or in the field. The device is also enterprise-grade, ensuring that whether you run an enterprise retailer, local diner, global field services business or a regional fast food chain, the Moby/5500 can help you build the perfect customer payment experience.

"Shopper expectations have never been higher. Our retail customers know that ecommerce growth in the U.S. has driven an evolution in consumer preferences for similar frictionless experiences in-store," said Irfan Nasir, head of solutions development and deployment for Ingenico North America. "This can mean paying with any of a variety of methods or expecting any sales personnel on the floor to be both a knowledgeable staffer and a mobile point of checkout themselves. Retailers need versatile and future-proof payment options to enable these interactions, which is why we designed the Moby/5500 series to handle any transaction type they would need."

Flexibility for Use Cases in Any Industry

Ingenico mobile solutions allow merchants to stay in front of the dynamic needs of today's consumers, enabling them to provide a consistent, positive customer experience regardless of where they interact with their customer. Built on Ingenico's universal software development kit (SDK), the Moby/5500 devices also empower ISVs and developers to quickly design and bring to market new, secure point of sale solutions. The devices' consumer-friendly look and feel are a fit for retailers and other merchants looking to build modern shopper experiences without sacrificing any of the functionality of a robust and secure POS solution.

Key features of the Moby/5500 Series readers include:

Versatility – Accepts NFC/contactless, EMV chip-and-sign or chip-and-PIN, and magstripe

Mobility – PIN on Mobile-ready with the Moby/5500PM module version

Security – PCI-PTS 5.x certified to meet the latest security standards

Scalability – Through Bluetooth, Apple MFi compatibility, support for multiple PADs, and more for seamless integration with peripherals, tablets, and accessories

Connectivity – Compatible with more than 300 iOS and Android devices for tablet or smartphone integration

For more information about Ingenico Group's full suite of mobile POS solutions, please visit the Moby/5500 page.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.com or twitter.com/Ingenico.

