New Initiative Equips Regions to Close Skills Gaps, Bolster Workforce Development, and Accelerate Economic Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), a national nonprofit forging learning pathways for working adults, today announced the launch of a new solution designed to help communities nationwide strengthen their talent pipelines by leveraging the collective power of education, workforce, and industry partners. The initiative, Work Learn Earn, expands a proven model initially deployed across the state of Tennessee , the New York City area , and the Gulf Coast , where it has helped build up local talent bases in high-demand industries such as advanced manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, oil and gas, and financial services.

Now, as CAEL's offering scales, CAEL experts can work within regions across the country to develop these solutions that bring together education providers, employers, and economic development agencies to offer holistic resources that connect job seekers, students, educational programs, and career pathways within fast-growing industries. An investment in Work Learn Earn advising services can be scaled and configured to help communities forge strategic partnerships that funnel qualified workers into any targeted sector.

Central to Work Learn Earn is a custom-branded website that acts as a collaboration hub. Work Learn Earn sites feature interactive career-matching tools to better illuminate the pathways to training, industry-recognized credentials, and viable careers that are prioritized and emerge through these partnerships. The sites also generate a wealth of data that regional workforce partners can access to monitor progress in closing local skills gaps, aligning education with industry, and establishing avenues for employers to connect with untapped talent.

"To solve for the stubborn skills gaps that hinder economic growth, regional leaders are in search of consumer-facing tools that help residents understand how to build skill sets that will set them up for success in the labor market. State and regional workforce leaders know that, to stay competitive, they have to invest in their local talent," said Marie Cini, president of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning. "This expansion will enable us to replicate the success of our work with the state of Tennessee and other partners, helping communities nationwide tap into a powerful engine for workforce development and economic growth."

"Thriving local economies are the product of successful collaboration between public workforce systems, employers, and higher education — so any strategy to effectively bolster economic growth must bring all three of those players to the table," said Nancy Eisenbrandt, Chief Operating Officer, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our partnership with CAEL and the rollout of Work Learn Earn gives job-seekers and local residents a clear picture of how their skills index against available jobs—and also get insights into how they can upskill and access careers with higher earnings and promotion potential. It's paying off for working learners and employers alike."

Business, education, municipal, and civic leaders interested in bringing the benefits of Work Learn Earn to their communities can learn more about how regions can invest in this innovative model at cael.org/work-learn-earn .

About the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL)

Established in 1974, The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) is a Strada Education Network affiliate and national, nonprofit 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated to partnering with educators, employers, and workforce and economic developers. Together we reimagine how education and employment fit together, and we create lifelong pathways that integrate learning and work. Our aim is to support the engaged participation of adults in thriving talent pipelines and robust economic development in the 21st century economy. Visit www.cael.org to learn more.

SOURCE Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL)

Related Links

http://cael.org

