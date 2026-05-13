New Initiative Highlights How School Sports Build Future Leaders

Nonprofit Launches National Conversation on the Civic Impact of Youth Athletics

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when communities nationwide are searching for ways to strengthen resilience, leadership, and civic connection among young people, the Sports In Education Charitable Foundation (SIECF) has launched "Beyond the Scoreboard," a new initiative highlighting how K–12 athletics help shape future leaders on and off the field.

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While school sports are often measured by wins, rankings, and scholarships, SIECF says the lasting value of athletics lies in the life lessons students carry into adulthood: accountability, discipline, perseverance, teamwork, leadership, and service to others.

"These are not just sports lessons," said Victoria Henley, Executive Director of the Sports In Education Charitable Foundation. "These are citizenship lessons. The student who learns responsibility in practice often becomes the adult who shows up for their workplace, family, and community. Athletics help develop future educators, business leaders, first responders, mentors, and engaged citizens."

The initiative comes as educators and community leaders continue addressing rising youth disconnection, mental health challenges, and declining civic engagement.

Rather than focusing solely on elite athletes or championship programs, "Beyond the Scoreboard" will spotlight students whose athletic experiences demonstrate leadership, resilience, academic growth, mentorship, integrity, and positive community impact.

The campaign will feature stories from students, parents, coaches, teachers, and school leaders that illustrate how participation in sports often serves as a gateway to confidence, belonging, accountability, and civic responsibility.

"Some students find their voice in a classroom. Others find it on a team," Henley said. "For many young people, sports become the first place they learn that individual actions affect an entire community. That lesson changes lives."

As part of the initiative, schools, coaches, parents, and community members will be invited to share their unique experiences and examples of student-athletes demonstrating leadership and a positive impact beyond athletic performance.

National research continues to support the long-term value of athletics and extracurricular participation in student development. NCAA and Gallup studies have found that former student-athletes report higher levels of workplace engagement, leadership development, and community connection compared to non-athletes.

SIECF is currently seeking advocates, community partners, corporate stewards, in-kind donors, and volunteers to help further their mission and support fundraising events.

To learn more, visit SIECF.org.

About the Sports In Education Charitable Foundation

The Sports In Education Charitable Foundation is dedicated to advancing the connection between K–12 education and youth athletics, helping students develop the skills, confidence, and character needed to thrive in school, in their communities, and throughout life.

Media Contact:

Victoria Henley

Executive Director

(240) 978-8772

SOURCE Sports In Education Charitable Foundation (SIECF)