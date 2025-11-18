New Initiative Launches to Strengthen American Cement Production

American Foundations Will Work to Expand the Availability of American-Made Cement to Create Jobs, Build Resilient Infrastructure, Grow Our Economy, and Enhance National Security

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new advocacy initiative, American Foundations, launched today to expand American cement manufacturing capacity and ensure domestic infrastructure is built with high quality, reliable cement. The U.S. experienced a decline in cement production in 2024. Meanwhile, 22% of cement consumed in the U.S. in 2024 was supplied by foreign countries. If left unchecked, these twin trends will undermine America's manufacturing base, create a security risk by leaving the country vulnerable to potentially devastating shortages or supply chain disruptions related to critical infrastructure, and place unnecessary quality and economic burdens on everyday Americans.

A project of Common Sense America, American Foundations will sound the alarm about the need to take action to ensure strong domestic cement production to independently meet demand. Cement builds our communities from the ground up, making it imperative that only the best quality cement builds our homes, businesses, hospitals, roads, and everything in between.

"Strong domestic cement production is essential for our manufacturing independence, national security, and long-term economic growth," said Steve Crim, President, Common Sense America. "We must act swiftly and decisively to ensure that critical infrastructure across the country — from roads, bridges, and airports to homes and schools — stands on resilient, reliable, American-made cement."

American Foundations is committed to:

Protecting American Jobs: Expand domestic cement production to safeguard jobs and catalyze economic growth.





Expand domestic cement production to safeguard jobs and catalyze economic growth. Building Stronger Communities: We cannot build our roads, bridges, homes, buildings, and installations with substandard, unreliable, foreign-sourced cement products. American businesses, homeowners, and public services count on high-quality, domestic cement. The American people expect and deserve nothing less.





We cannot build our roads, bridges, homes, buildings, and installations with substandard, unreliable, foreign-sourced cement products. American businesses, homeowners, and public services count on high-quality, domestic cement. The American people expect and deserve nothing less. Enhancing National Security: Cement is a strategic asset and a vital component of critical infrastructure. We need to be cement independent to ensure that we can build what we need to, when we need to, without relying on low-quality imports. To protect the quality and integrity of American infrastructure, we must construct it with quality American-made cement.





Cement is a strategic asset and a vital component of critical infrastructure. We need to be cement independent to ensure that we can build what we need to, when we need to, without relying on low-quality imports. To protect the quality and integrity of American infrastructure, we must construct it with quality American-made cement. Maintaining High Standards: Many foreign imports do not meet international quality standards or product certifications, creating risks for workers, consumers, and the public. The way to counter these threats is through purchasing policies that support a robust and reliable supply of high-quality, accountable, American-made cement.

About American Foundations

American Foundations, a project of Common Sense America, is committed to ensuring that our nation's infrastructure is built on strong, reliable cement — made right here at home. Learn more at: strongamericanfoundations.org

