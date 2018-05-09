New Initiative Will Drive Atlanta's Reputation As The Center For Global Health

ATLANTA, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Global Health Alliance and Deloitte announced the launch of Global Health ATL as a collaborative initiative designed to drive Atlanta's reputation as the "center for global health." The initiative's priorities are to create a health innovation hub in the heart of metro Atlanta and drive impact in areas such as disease eradication, economic development and disaster response.

The initiative was launched earlier today during the 2018 Bill Foege Global Health Awards ceremony. Created by MAP International, the awards annually recognize people and organizations for their contributions to the progress of global health. This year's honorees included President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter. The event also spotlighted metro Atlanta's profile as a leader in global health.

"Metro Atlanta's assets around global health are undeniable. We are home to the CDC, Task Force for Global Health, Carter Center, CARE and American Cancer Society, not to mention Emory University, Morehouse School of Medicine and many other pivotal institutions around the region," said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. "Global Health ATL is the only initiative of its kind to have the unified support of the world's top corporate brands, health organizations and higher education institutions backing our efforts."

Global Health ATL will work to ultimately create a health innovation hub to serve the global health sector in much the same way that Tech Square, which is affiliated with Georgia Tech and several technology companies, is fueling the innovation and entrepreneurship sector.

"Just as Tech Square is a key factor in metro Atlanta's status as a center for all things tech and digital, the same can happen for global health," added Moddelmog.

Global Health ATL has assembled an executive committee that includes some of the region's top influencers. They represent the business, nonprofit, education, healthcare and public health sectors.

"Global health impacts every citizen, so we need every organization participating in the work to eradicate disease and end human suffering of all kinds," said Dr. Louis Sullivan, chairman of the Georgia Global Health Alliance, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and founding president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. "Corporate partners, like Delta Air Lines, Sharecare and UPS understand and support this work, making tangible contributions that have meaningful impact. That's what Global Health ATL is about – bringing together metro Atlanta's best resources for real change."

The Georgia Global Health Alliance, formed in 2016 by Georgia's global health leaders, will lead the long-term relationships and collaborations that result from the Global Health ATL initiative.

The group is already at work identifying challenges and pinpointing strategies to promote a unified voice for global health in the region. Deloitte is leading the planning process and coordinating much of the strategic thinking behind the initiative.

"During our Greenhouse visioning session in March, more than 70 of metro Atlanta's brightest minds across both the private and nonprofit sectors came together to share their experience and brainstorm creative ways we can really shine in this space," said Ed Heys, Deloitte's Atlanta managing partner. "As a result, we have a clear path ahead to drive the region's reputation as the 'center for global health.'"

Groups known as "tiger teams" will take charge of developing the strategies outlined during the Greenhouse visioning session. Business leaders around the region are encouraged to join one of three tiger teams and use their expertise to aid in the creation of a health innovation hub and drive efforts around disease eradication, economic development and disaster response.

To learn more about Global Health ATL or to join a tiger team, visit www.globalhealthatl.com.

