Pilot competition led by NXTUS, HTA fueled by $500,000 Walton Family Foundation Grant

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTUS, Inc., along with HTA, today introduced HealthCatalyst NWA, a unique innovation program designed to expand growth opportunities for early-stage companies and make Northwest Arkansas a proving ground for technology tools addressing pressing needs in health and economic vitality.

New Innovation Program to Strengthen Community Health Tech Economy in Northwest Arkansas

The Walton Family Foundation awarded NXTUS a $500,000 grant to fund the HealthCatalyst NWA 2026 pilot program, aiming to close a critical gap in Arkansas's innovation economy: too few pathways for the region's nonprofits to access and implement the health- and community-tech tools offered by startups.

The program will help regional community partners and health care providers solve costly problems while ensuring the participating startups have critical market feedback and commercial traction to move their companies forward in Northwest Arkansas.

The HealthCatalyst NWA program will build on the success of the Kansas-focused NXTSTAGE Community Health and Vibrancy Pilot Competition, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, which has prompted more than 77 health and economic vibrancy innovation projects since 2021.

"This unique program can help Northwest Arkansas continue to build its reputation and reality as a thriving region and a great place to grow a business," said Mary Beth Jarvis, President and CEO of NXTUS. "HealthCatalyst NWA will pair local providers with leading innovators offering solutions for their most pressing challenges. With this, the region grows as a hub for promising technology tools, helping startups thrive and driving improved population health and economic-growth outcomes."

"The Health Catalyst NWA program will be instrumental in connecting visionary startups with local healthcare and community partners," said Yee-Lin Lai, Senior Program Officer, Walton Family Foundation. "By supporting NXTUS, we are investing in innovative solutions that will improve lives and expand the region's entrepreneurial capacity."

By using NXTUS's proven model and HTA's strong network of Arkansas partners, HealthCatalyst NWA will attract both Arkansas-based and global startups to scale innovative solutions.

"In addition to addressing community health challenges through funded and facilitated pilots, one goal of the HealthCatalyst program is to continue attracting talent to Northwest Arkansas," said Jeff Stinson, Director of HTA. "Startup companies conducting pilot projects here will be required to maintain a presence here, which contributes to our ever-expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem."

To date, HealthCatalyst NWA community partners include Arisa Health, the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Community Clinic, Havenwood, Mercy, Our Blood Institute, Spring Creek Food Hub, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Washington Regional Medical System. These organizations represent a broad cross-section of healthcare providers and community-based organizations working to advance health and well-being in Northwest Arkansas.

Applications for startups to compete in HealthCatalyst NWA open January 1, 2026. In the spring, select contenders will be matched with community organizations to focus on the most promising collaborations. Pilot agreements will be finalized over the summer, with projects launching in the fall, placing startup staff on site in Northwest Arkansas to implement and scale their solutions. Pilot outcomes—including community impact, job creation, and service enhancements and expansions—will provide valuable insights into the impact and future value of the program to the region.

Learn More: https://hta.health/healthcatalyst-nwa

Apply Here: https://www.f6s.com/health-catalyst-nwa/

About NXTUS:

NXTUS, Inc helps entrepreneurs grow companies of significance. The organization works to connect startup founders with community resources, capital, and customers. NXTUS manages NXTSTAGE programs, which are aimed at connecting startups to mature businesses and regional partners looking to become customers for their innovations and to help accelerate the pace of innovation and startup growth in the region, as well as Accelerate Venture Partners, a fast-growing regional angel investor syndicate.

About HTA:

HTA is an innovation hub that builds collaborations between healthcare organizations, community partners, and early-stage companies to accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies and services in Arkansas. Through programs like HealthCatalyst, HTA connects innovative startup companies with community-based organizations to pilot and implement solutions that advance population health, health equity, mental health, environmental sustainability, and economic vitality. More information can be found at HTA.health.

Media Inquiries:

Elleigh Peters

+1-501-766-0633

[email protected]

SOURCE NXTUS, Inc.