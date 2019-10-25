New Innovations from Calphalon Help Home Cooks to Get Better Results in the Kitchen

The new Calphalon offerings range from $59.99 - $299.99 and are available nationwide both in stores and online at a variety of retailers. Details of each new product can be found below:

The Calphalon Classic TM Nonstick Cookware with No-Boil-Over Insert Set ($299.99) contains innovative BPA-free silicone no-boil-over inserts that put a stop to messy spills when making pasta, rice, potatoes, and beans—giving you the freedom to focus on other tasks while cooking. The BPA-free silicone inserts recirculate boiling water back into the pot to prevent messy boil-over spills. The 14-piece PFOA-free set includes 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 12-inch fry pan with cover, 1.5-quart sauce pot with cover, 2.5-quart sauce pot with cover and no-boil-over insert, 3-quart sauté pan with cover, 6-quart stock pot with cover and no-boil-over insert. Pots and pans are oven safe up to 450°F. Available at Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohls, Macy's and JCPenney.

($299.99) contains innovative BPA-free silicone no-boil-over inserts that put a stop to messy spills when making pasta, rice, potatoes, and beans—giving you the freedom to focus on other tasks while cooking. The BPA-free silicone inserts recirculate boiling water back into the pot to prevent messy boil-over spills. The 14-piece PFOA-free set includes 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 12-inch fry pan with cover, 1.5-quart sauce pot with cover, 2.5-quart sauce pot with cover and no-boil-over insert, 3-quart sauté pan with cover, 6-quart stock pot with cover and no-boil-over insert. Pots and pans are oven safe up to 450°F. Available at Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohls, Macy's and JCPenney. The Calphalon Contemporary TM SharpIN TM Nonstick Cutlery ($279.99) features a unique blade design with a nonstick coating to prevent food from sticking to the knife, speeding up prep time and making cleanup quick and easy. The knife block features SharpIN TM Technology, which sharpens knives every time they are removed or replaced so they stay sharp for a lifetime. The 13-piece set includes 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 7-inch slicer knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 6 steak knives and kitchen shears. Available at Kohls, Macy's, Crate & Barrel and JCPenney.

features a unique blade design with a nonstick coating to prevent food from sticking to the knife, speeding up prep time and making cleanup quick and easy. The knife block features SharpIN Technology, which sharpens knives every time they are removed or replaced so they stay sharp for a lifetime. The 13-piece set includes 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 7-inch slicer knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 6 steak knives and kitchen shears. Available at Kohls, Macy's, Crate & Barrel and JCPenney. The Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware ($149.99) features heat-resistant silicone feet so bakeware can move straight from the oven to countertop while protecting countertops from burn damage. The set features interlocking nonstick layers for high-performance release. The 6-piece set includes a large cookie sheet, 9-inch round cake pan, 9X13-inch brownie pan, 5X10-inch large loaf pan, 8-inch square cake pan and a 12-cup muffin pan. Available online at Macy's, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohls.

features heat-resistant silicone feet so bakeware can move straight from the oven to countertop while protecting countertops from burn damage. The set features interlocking nonstick layers for high-performance release. The 6-piece set includes a large cookie sheet, 9-inch round cake pan, 9X13-inch brownie pan, 5X10-inch large loaf pan, 8-inch square cake pan and a 12-cup muffin pan. Available online at Macy's, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohls. The Calphalon IntelliCrisp TM 2 Slice Toaster ($59.99) uses Advanced Heat Technology to ensure consistent toasting every time. The toaster includes automatic guides that position bread for more even exposure to heating elements and extra-wide slots that accommodate a range of sizes and shapes. Available online at Kohls.

uses Advanced Heat Technology to ensure consistent toasting every time. The toaster includes automatic guides that position bread for more even exposure to heating elements and extra-wide slots that accommodate a range of sizes and shapes. Available online at Kohls. The Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Grinder and Steam Wand ($599.99) uses precise grinding and even heating for great tasting espresso. The integrated conical burr mill grinder features 30 adjustable grind settings for fresh espresso with every use. A gentle pre-infusion cycle blooms the espresso grounds at the beginning of the extraction, and the Temp iQ system, featuring Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control, ensures even heating during the espresso extraction. Includes a stainless-steel milk jug, tamper, cleaning brush, cleaning disk and cleaning pin. Available on Amazon.

"Even the most advanced chefs have had a pot boil over on the stove and know how frustrating this can be," says Carolina Raineau, Director of Brand Marketing, Calphalon, Newell Brands. "This new assortment of products from Calphalon gives chefs the freedom to cook without worrying about unaccounted-for mishaps. Chefs can more easily work in the kitchen with innovations like cookware that prevents pots from boiling over and self-sharpening nonstick cutlery for clean and precise knifework. Calphalon's new array of products allows chefs of all levels to excel and cook with ease."

For more information on Calphalon, visit Calphalon.com or Calphalon's social media sites at Facebook.com/Calphalon, Instagram.com/Calphalon and Pinterest.com/Calphalon.

About Calphalon

Calphalon is a leading manufacturer of professional quality cookware, cutlery, bakeware, and accessories for the home chef. Based in Boca Raton, FL, Calphalon is a part of Newell Brands' global portfolio.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands can be found on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Calphalon

Related Links

https://www.calphalon.com

