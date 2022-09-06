New Innovative Broker Elland Road Announces Online Launch

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated launch of the new online trading brand Elland Road has taken place. The broker's state-of-the-art trading website and platform is on air and open to users from all around the world (where such activity is in accordance with the law). This is set to bring a significant change to the online trading industry, since Elland Road is bringing cutting edge technology and solutions not deployed by any of the other providers till now.

"We are thrilled to finally kick off the registration for Elland Road," remarked the brand's spokesperson, George Krew. "It has been an exciting ride for the past few months, designing and perfecting our trading infrastructure to the smallest details, so that our clients can have the most optimal trading experience possible. We are sure that, by doing so, we are taking the whole sector one very much needed step forward."

Promoting a healthy trading environment

Licensed and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, Elland Road makes it possible for traders of all expertise levels to explore the opportunities in the market, under secure infrastructure and backed by top educational tools. An account with this brand means access to top-notch trading technology. This includes a proprietary WebTrader, with all the latest innovations and tools on the market, and the world renowned MetaTrader 4, available on multiple types of devices and operating systems.

"It is of the utmost importance to us that our traders are always equipped with the tools and features that can help them minimize risk and make educated trading decisions," added Krew. "That's why we are going to continue making every effort to improve and upgrade our offer, and that is a guarantee."

About Elland Road

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, and serving clients on a global scale, Elland Road has become a rising star in this industry in a very short time. This is mainly thanks to the superb technology, flexible customer support, diverse account offering and unlimited education resources that it offers. All clients get access to over 100 CFDs of instruments such as forex, cryptocurrency futures, commodities, stocks and indices, alongside an economic calendar and trading signals - at no extra cost. Customers can reach the brand's support representatives 24/7 via email, phone, live chat and a callback option.

SOURCE Elland Road