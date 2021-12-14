New, Innovative Fintech Aids Credit Union in Rapid, Billion-Dollar Growth

WHEATRIDGE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datava, a new innovative fintech, and American Heritage Credit Union, a $3.8 billion asset, Philadelphia based credit union, recently presented at the NACUSO Networking Conference about their successful CUSO partnership that aided in the credit union's rapid billion-dollar growth.

Breana Wolfert, AVP of Branch Operations Project Management, shared American Heritage's experience in searching for, choosing, and implementing a solution that would provide a better member experience. They conducted a thorough RFP process that included major brand names such as Salesforce and ultimately chose Datava as their Member Relationship Management system. This partnership was so successful, they decided to form a CUSO, with the two entities working diligently together to perfect Datava's system to fit growing credit unions' needs.

As American Heritage continued to experience billion-dollar expansion, the 360° member dashboard they developed ensured American Heritage was able to successfully scale while simultaneously improving service quality, enhancing member experiences, deepen member relationships through additional loan and deposit cross-sells, and increase employee productivity.

"Our partnership with American Heritage has been a true win-win," David Flammer, CTO of Datava reflected. "Their feedback has been invaluable to the development of our full-service system. And we've developed it in a way that can be used at any credit union or bank to help facilitate and manage extreme growth." Datava's modules include MRM, Profitability/ROI analysis, Sales Performance/Goal/Incentive Reporting, Member Onboarding, Problem Resolution, Learning Management, Campaign Success Measurement, Predictive Analytics, Referral Management/Success Measurement, Indirect Lending, SEG Management, Financial Reporting and more.

About Datava

Datava combines data integration, curation and analysis with relationship management, data visualization, and workflow tools to provide a suite of Member Relationship Management (MRM) and Business Intelligence solutions, built specifically for credit unions. Datava enables credit unions to deepen member satisfaction, grow revenue, reduce manual processes, and increase employee productivity without requiring any internal management, and at half the cost of any other solution on the market.

About American Heritage Credit Union

American Heritage Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with more than $3.8 billion in assets serving more than 800 Workplace Partners and more than 240,000 members, with more than 35 locations across Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Camden Counties. Founded in 1948, American Heritage Credit Union is now one of the top 100 largest credit unions in the United States. www.americanheritagecu.org.

