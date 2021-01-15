New Innovative Tech Mimicking Human Touch Penetrates Sex Toy Market

As leaders in the pleasure-positive movement, Ella Paradis has engineered Tap Pleasure™ technology in this handheld clitoral massager they aptly named "The Tap Dancer". Unlike most clitoral stimulators on the market that utilize suction or sonic waves, Tap Pleasure™ technology involves the mimicking of the human tap and touch experienced during foreplay, without the "honey, that's not the right spot" moments.

"The technology is similar to methods used in acupuncture, physical therapy and massage to stimulate the nerves through tap response," said Tino Dietrich, Ella Paradis CEO. "To continue promoting pleasure empowerment, we really wanted to bring a product to market leveraging new technologies with unique options for our customers to enhance overall intimacy, all at an affordable price. We know The Tap Dancer™ does that, and more."

Global consumers have all struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic though quarantine measure and lack of human interaction has put a deeper stress on this isolation issue. "The Tap Dancer begins to mend the lack of touch stimulation experienced during the pandemic and self-quarantining," remarked Gianna Del Monte, Director of Marketing and Merchandising for Ella Paradis. "We noticed a gap in the market between technology & human touch for vulva owners. Products targeted to males boast sensations 'almost like the real thing,' while vulva owners were missing out on products mimicking human touch in this way."

In an industry that is estimated to exceed $52 billion by 2026, The Tap Dancer™ is bridging the gap between human interaction and technology and is positioned to capture the attention of first-time users and repeat consumers alike. Available now exclusively at ellaparadis.com just in time for Valentine's Day, the sexiest time of the year.

The Tap Dancer™ is gift ready and features the following design and tech for sheet gripping, rock your world, pleasure:

6 Vibration/Tap Modes:

Low Vibe ◦ Low Vibe & Tap ◦ Mid Vibe & Tap ◦ Pulse tap ◦ Mid Pulse Tap ◦ High Vibe & Tap

100% Waterproof

USB Rechargeable

Body Safe Silicone

Easy to Use Buttons

Ergonomic Design Perfect for Solo or Partner Play

Soft Curve Design

Available in 3 Top Trending Colors: Pearl White , Pleasure Purple & Pacific Aqua

About Ella Paradis:

Founded in 2015, Ella Paradis leads the pleasure-positive movement by providing access to high-quality intimate products; provides stellar customer service; and leverages cutting edge technology to improve the lives of consumers in the sexual health and wellness arena. EllaParadis.com is a discreet, online boutique for all things intimate. With a curated selection of thousands of quality products, the company has developed a unique shopping experience that allows customers to shop with pleasure, comfort, and peace of mind.

For more information on Ella Paradis, their products, or the Tap Dancer™, please visit www.ellaparadis.com or contact our press room: [email protected]

