New Inspirational and Soulful Music Film SOUTHERN GOSPEL in Theaters Nationwide Beginning March 10, 2023

Starring Max Ehrich, Katelyn Nacon, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Emma Myers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Events Releasing and Bridgestone Multimedia Group announce the U.S. premiere of their new film, SOUTHERN GOSPEL, coming to theaters nationwide beginning March 10, 2023. Based on a true story, the film follows the life of a rockstar who is given a second chance to overcome his past. Starring Max Ehrich ("The Young and the Restless," "Under the Dome"), Katelyn Nacon ("The Walking Dead," LINOLEUM), J. Alphonse Nicholson ("P-Valley," JUST MERCY, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker") and Emma Myers ("Wednesday," GIRL IN THE BASEMENT), SOUTHERN GOSPEL will inspire and encourage audiences across the country to never surrender their dreams.

"This is a story about what it takes to follow a dream," said director Jeffrey A. Smith. "We made a film about love, pain, and redemption and we told it in the most honest way we could. We can't wait to share it with the world."

Samuel Allen, a 1960's rockstar, finds himself in jail after struggling with years of anger and blame toward organized religion that has led him down a road of rebellion. In a moment of divine intervention, the judge dismisses drug charges against him under the pretense that Samuel speaks to local schools and churches about the dangers of drugs. Given a second chance, he follows in his father's footsteps to become a preacher, overcoming the influence of a powerful church leader with a personal vendetta against his family.

SOUTHERN GOSPEL is the story of a man overcoming brokenness and never surrendering the dream on his journey to find the gospel… Southern Gospel.

About Iconic Events Releasing :

A fast growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, award-winning television, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, faith/inspirational films, concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theater network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure fans can enjoy a night out at their local movie theater.

About Bridgestone Multimedia Group:

Bridgestone Multimedia Group is a global distributor of faith friendly films that encourage, inspire and spread a message of hope. They are dedicated to enlightening, educating, and entertaining audiences through the distribution of high end quality entertainment.

