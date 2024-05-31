NEW INSPIRATIONAL MEMOIR CHRONICLES PAIN TO PURPOSE JOURNEY OF NFL MVP TRAINER TODD DURKIN

"Award-Winning Fitness and Mindset Coach Todd Durkin Releases New Memoir TRUE STRENGTH: 31 Hard-Earned Lessons For Overcoming Life's Most Turbulent Times "

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's top mindset coach, international motivational speaker, and founder of the newly-launched IMPACT-X Performance franchise Todd Durkin, is announcing the release of his first-ever memoir TRUE STRENGTH: 31 Hard-Earned Lessons for Overcoming Life's Most Turbulent Times. In the book, Durkin shares his deeply personal journey of transformation and resilience over the past 3.5 years during the pandemic while he was simultaneously overcoming excruciating physical back pain, mental anguish and depression, in hopes of serving as a beacon of hope for anyone navigating life's darkest valleys.

Todd Durkin's latest release TRUE STRENGTH

TRUE STRENGTH is part memoir, part personal development guide helping people rise from adversity. Durkin candidly shares how he found his purpose in pain, faith in failure, and ultimately - growth, all while facing gut-wrenching challenges. "This memoir is a testament to the fact that even those who look like they have it all together are facing their own battles," says Durkin. "It's about confronting adversity head-on and finding the true strength within ourselves so that we can ultimately be a LIGHT in a world that so desperately needs it. I couldn't be more excited for people to read the book and get LIT-UP."

What people are saying about TRUE STRENGTH:

"TRUE STRENGTH is not just a story of overcoming obstacles; it's a manual for living a life filled with purpose, meaning, and happiness, despite the inevitable challenges we face. Forging strength takes serious work—but it's well worth the reward."

Arthur C. Brooks, Professor, Professor at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author

"In TRUE STRENGTH, Todd allows us to see the depth of his character—a blend of toughness and faith that has inspired me both on and off the field."

Drew Brees, Super Bowl Champion and MVP & 13-Time Pro-Bowler Drew Brees

"I am recommending this book to everyone I know!"

Jon Gordon, 16-Time International Bestselling author of "The Energy Bus," "Training Camp" & "The One Truth"

"TRUE STRENGTH makes you feel like a phoenix rising from the ashes."

Chad Michael Murray, Award-Winning Actor from "One Tree Hill" and "A Cinderella Story"



"I thank you Todd, for this book, for years of sincere encouragement, and for all the lives you touch every day." Robin Sharma, New York Times Bestselling Author, Advisor Trusted By NASA, Nike, & Starbucks



"If you're facing challenges in your own life, if you're ready to break through to a new level of strength and resilience, then the message of TRUE STRENGTH is for you." Pastor David Jeremiah

The memoir imparts Durkin's hard-won wisdom and practical lessons readers can apply to career, relationships, or personal health setbacks. The book offers actionable strategies to help you forge and foster your own "true strength."

TRUE STRENGTH is available for pre-orders starting May 31st. The book will be officially released on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 - through all major retailers. A portion of proceeds from the sales of TRUE STRENGTH will benefit the Durkin IMPACT Foundation, where one hundred percent of proceeds benefit mental health and suicide prevention. For more information about Todd Durkin and his upcoming book release, visit https://todddurkin.com/

About Todd Durkin :

Todd Durkin is an award-winning strength, conditioning, and mindset coach, internationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author, and entrepreneur known for his life-transforming work as a coach and confidant to top business and religious leaders, renowned entrepreneurs, and elite athletes including Super Bowl Champions, World Series Champions, X-Game Gold Medalists, and Olympic Gold medalists. The Durkin Impact Foundation is a 501c3 charity founded in 2012 by Todd and his wife Melanie, where all proceeds go to preventing suicide. He is CEO and founder of the newly-launched IMPACT-X Performance franchise , and founder of Fitness Quest 10, an award-winning gym in San Diego. A sought-after speaker, Durkin has delivered more than 300 keynotes across 5 continents, hosts an award-winning podcast, and has authored other four bestselling books.

For media inquiries, please contact :

[email protected]

SOURCE Todd Durkin Enterpises