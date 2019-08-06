New Instrument for Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Provides Gold Standard-Level Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) Accuracy[1]

Backed by a long history of AST accuracy, the Thermo Scientific Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System* relies on broth microdilution, the industry's gold standard, to provide an MIC result that supports the optimization of treatment decisions and ultimately, patient outcomes.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is previewing the Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System during the 71st American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Laboratory Exposition (AACC 2019), being held August 4–8, at Booth #2110 in the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California.

The new system adds value to laboratories that routinely retest invalid AST results or that require additional confirmatory testing prior to releasing results to clinicians. The immediate accuracy of phenotypically-driven MIC values delivers reliable results while minimizing re-tests, and can support a reduction in hidden costs associated with reporting delays.

Through close collaboration with leading pharmaceutical companies, the Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System also offers one of the widest, most up-to-date selections of antimicrobials, enabling earlier access to the latest therapies for multidrug-resistant infections. In addition, laboratories can create their own custom AST plates from a selection of over 300 antimicrobials in broad dilution ranges to consolidate and reduce offline testing.

"The new Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System provides microbiology laboratories with a unique combination of class-leading broth microdilution technology, for the most accurate AST, and access to cutting-edge antimicrobials," said Bernd Hofmann, vice president of marketing, microbiology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The availability of an AST device can determine whether or not a particular therapy can be used for a critically-ill patient. As the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to report on the increasing threat of antibiotic resistance, the ability to use these newer antimicrobials is more important than ever."

The Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System has an expanded capacity of up to 100 Sensititre plates in a limited footprint that makes it possible to process more tests at one time while conserving valuable bench space. It also features an intuitive touchscreen user interface for convenient operation; 24/7 access to critical test information; and batch load and unload capability for improved testing workflow.

For more information on the Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System and the other microbiology solutions being showcased by Thermo Fisher at AACC 2019, please visit www.thermofisher.com/AACC.

*Not yet available in the U.S. Anticipated U.S. launch: Q4 2019.

1Gram negative anaerobe susceptibility testing in clinical isolates using Sensititre and Etest methods. C. Hughes, C. Ashhurst-Smith, J.K. Ferguson. Pathology Volume 50, Issue 4, June 2018.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Carlene Graham

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 800-871-8909 x3224109

carlene.graham@thermofisher.com

Kat Steer

BioStrata

+44 1223 627132

ksteer@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

