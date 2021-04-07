New Insurance Agency for Plaintiff Lawyers: AdvoCap Insurance Agency, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital, Inc. has created a new insurance agency called AdvoCap Insurance Agency, Inc., to serve plaintiff attorneys' needs. Both Advocate and AdvoCap are Seventh Amendment advocates whose mission is to support their law firm partners as they pursue justice on their clients' behalf.

The AdvoCap Insurance team understands and believes in the important work of plaintiff attorneys. The Agency offers various insurance products, including professional liability and fiduciary liability insurance and commercial insurance, such as property and worker's compensation insurance.

Michael J. Swanson, CEO and Chairman of Advocate Capital, Inc., said, "We are looking forward to helping even more law firms with even more aspects of their practice with the creation of the AdvoCap Insurance Agency."

AdvoCap Insurance Agency, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advocate Capital, Inc., the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms since 1999.

